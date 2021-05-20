BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Nearly new buying guide: Volkswagen Polo
UP NEXT
Volkswagen ID X: 329bhp 4WD hot hatch concept revealed

Nearly new buying guide: Volkswagen Polo

The slick little sixth-generation supermini has big-car stature
John Evans
News
3 mins read
20 May 2021

Each new generation of Volkswagen Polo manages to feel more grown up than the one it replaces, and so it is with this sixth and current one, launched in 2018. However, it is also more attractively styled than its predecessors – an admission, perhaps, that nowadays looks matter as much as substance.

The Polo sits on a variant of the Volkswagen Group’s multi-talented MQB architecture, and as a result the car rides comfortably and handles adroitly. It’s also bigger and roomier than ever before. It would seem perverse to offer a three-door version with all this new-found space, so the Polo is only available with five doors. And it isn’t alone, since most car makers no longer offer three-door versions of their smaller models.

Click here to buy your next used Polo from Autocar

So this bigger, roomier, better to drive and easier to live with Polo is starting to sound like one very amenable little car, except its petrol engines can trip you up. The problem lies with the three least powerful ones. They’re non-turbocharged three-pots making a trifling 64bhp, 74bhp and then 79bhp (this last one replaced the 74bhp unit). They’re a bit cheaper to insure but you really want to dig a little deeper for one of the turbocharged TSIs, producing 94bhp or 114bhp.

Our pick is the first one, the 1.0 TSI 95. Like the non-turbo engines, it has a five-speed gearbox (whereas the 1.0 TSI 115 has six speeds), but it’s flexible enough that you won’t miss the extra cog. The remaining petrol engine is the 197bhp 2.0-litre in the Polo GTI hot hatch. There’s just one diesel. From launch, the 1.6-litre unit produced 79bhp but was replaced later on by one with 94bhp. It offers few benefits over the petrols and, as Volkswagen itself predicted, few have been sold. For the record, prices start at around £10,000 for a 2018-reg 1.6 TDI 80 SE with 50,000 miles, or about the same price as the equivalent 1.0 TSI 95 SE.

The Polo’s mature character is mirrored in its grown-up level of standard kit. Automatic emergency braking and air conditioning are standard even on the cheapest trim, badged S. The range continues through SE (our favourite and the biggest seller) and more luxurious SEL (parking sensors all-round, a sat-nav and automatic windscreen wipers but only available with the 1.0 TSI 115 engine) to sporty R-Line (bodykit and sports seats). These last two aren’t big sellers and are pricier, too. For example, a 2018-reg Polo 1.0 TSI 115 SEL with 33,000 miles costs £12,300, or about the same as a same-age, same-mileage Golf 1.0 TSI 110 SE. We know which we’d buy.

Polos are popular with urban drivers, so expect the odd parking scrape and dinged wheel. Otherwise, they’re tough little things that really do feel a cut above rivals such as the Ford Fiesta and Vauxhall Corsa. The car is reasonably reliable, too.

Need to know

Entry-level S trim won’t connect a smartphone to the infotainment without the App Connect option.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

1 Maserati MC20 2021 FD hero front

Maserati MC20 2021 review

1 Land Rover Discovery P300e 2021 UK FD hero front

Land Rover Discovery Sport P300e 2021 UK review

1 Cupra Leon 2021 UK FD hero front

Cupra Leon 2021 UK review

1 Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm 2021 FD hero front

Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm 2021 review

1 Ssangyong Rexton 2021 UK FD hero front

Ssangyong Rexton Ultimate 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Volkswagen Polo

Volkswagen Polo

Volkswagen’s ever-sensible supermini gets even more grown-up as the Polo hits its fifth decade, but can it take top honours?

Read our review
Back to top

Seven-speed dual-clutch auto is available with the 1.0 TSI 95.

Rare diesel suits high-mileage drivers but is noisy.

There have been a few recalls concerning seatbelt buckles, the handbrake and the brake servo.

The 94bhp and 114bhp turbo petrols are more frugal than non-turbo 64bhp and 74bhp engines.

All versions have automatic emergency braking that reduces the risk of rear-ending someone and helps to keep insurance down.

R-Line is a GTI lookalike without the performance or the price tag.

Our pick

Polo 1.0 TSI 95: This mid-range three-cylinder petrol engine is refined, flexible and economical (we got 57.1mpg on our road test touring route). There are plenty to choose from at prices from around £10,000 for a 2018-reg.

Wild card

Polo GTI: The first Polo GTI to be worthy of the badge combines strong performance with everyday usability. It’s quite rare and oozes premium appeal; it’s just a shame that it’s pricey and automatic-only.

Ones we found

2018 Volkswagen Polo 1.0 65 SE, 70,000 miles, £7950

2019 Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI 95 SE, 24,000 miles, £11,195

2020 Volkswagen Polo 1.0 Evo 80 SE, 6000 miles, £13,000

2021 Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI 95 Match, 3000 miles, £15,250

READ MORE

New 2020 Volkswagen Golf: first prices and specs announced 

History of the Volkswagen Golf - picture special 

New Volkswagen Golf R brings 316bhp, costs £39,270

Used cars for sale

 Volkswagen Polo 1.4 Tdi Se 5dr
2014
£5,800
76,168miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Volkswagen Polo 1.2 Tsi Se 3dr
2015
£5,863
64,189miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Volkswagen Polo 1.4 Match Edition 3dr
2014
£5,990
41,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Volkswagen Polo 1.2 70 Match Edition 5dr
2014
£5,995
57,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Volkswagen Polo 1.2 60 S 5dr [ac]
2014
£5,999
46,839miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Volkswagen Polo 1.4 Match Edition 5dr
2014
£6,200
68,510miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Volkswagen Polo 1.0 Se 3dr
2014
£6,395
43,064miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Volkswagen Polo 1.2 60 Match Edition 5dr
2014
£6,400
45,111miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Volkswagen Polo 1.2 60 Match Edition 3dr
2014
£6,695
38,106miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

1 Maserati MC20 2021 FD hero front

Maserati MC20 2021 review

1 Land Rover Discovery P300e 2021 UK FD hero front

Land Rover Discovery Sport P300e 2021 UK review

1 Cupra Leon 2021 UK FD hero front

Cupra Leon 2021 UK review

1 Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm 2021 FD hero front

Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm 2021 review

1 Ssangyong Rexton 2021 UK FD hero front

Ssangyong Rexton Ultimate 2021 UK review

View all latest drives