Nearly new buying guide: Suzuki Swift

Good things come in small packages, they say – and the Suzuki Swift has for a number of years been a case in point. Today’s third generation version continues the long-standing Swift themes of being fun to drive and budget friendly and it throws the option of hybrid technology into the mix, so it’s well worth considering as a used buy.

As well as giving the Swift a total redesign for the Mk3 version, the Japanese firm pulled out all the stops to make sure it was just as dynamic as the previous car, which was widely praised for the way it drove. It helped that the new car was based on a brandnew Heartect platform, which promoted lightness and rigidity.

As a result, the latest Swift weighed 120kg less than its immediate predecessor, at 890kg, when it was launched in 2017. The car was also fine-tuned for our shores, with much of its chassis development completed on UK roads. As a result, its main quality is accurate and direct handling, which, said Suzuki, has been moulded on the Ford Fiesta’s. Bear in mind, though, that the Swift can’t quite match the ride quality of its Ford rival.

Standard kit for the Mk3 was largely improved, too, with 15in wheels, six airbags, electric front windows, a leather steering wheel, air conditioning, a DAB radio with Bluetooth and LED daytime-running lights all included on the opening SZ3 trim.

Step up to SZ-T for 16in alloy wheels, a rear-view camera, foglights, a 7.0in touchscreen and smartphone mirroring via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Capping the range at launch was the SZ5, which adds a 4.2in digital driver’s display, sat-nav and automatic air conditioning. In classic Suzuki fashion, the SZ5 also has a host of safety kit, including automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control and high beam assist.