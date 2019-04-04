BACK TO ALL NEWS
Nearly new buying guide: Range Rover Sport
Nearly new buying guide: Range Rover Sport

This high performer is now half the price it was when new
John Evans
News
5 mins read
7 September 2021

When Land Rover launched the second-generation Range Rover Sport to the world’s automotive media, it did so with a lap of Wales and the Cotswolds, a spot of off-roading, a sprint through the woods along a gravel rally stage and – for no better reason than the decommissioned Boeing 747 sitting about and being put to no better use – a low-speed crawl through an old Jumbo Jet. 

We drove up one steep steel ramp and into the plane’s fuselage, before inching tentatively along its length and dropping out of the nose down another sharply inclined ramp. 

Launch routes don’t get any more memorable. Everything was for a reason, though, because while the full-size L405 Range Rover that arrived a few months earlier would have felt unwieldy on those very narrow Welsh B-roads, far too heavy and much too tall for the quick dash along the rally track (which had no speed limits whatsoever) and very probably wouldn’t have fitted inside the 747 at all, the smaller and more athletic Range Rover Sport felt right at home throughout. The message was clear: for those buyers who neither wanted nor needed anything as sizeable as a Range Rover, the alternative could be found just one door along. 

Click here to buy your next used Range Rover Sport from Autocar

That was in 2013. Six years later, the Range Rover Sport serves much the same purpose, being very nearly as luxurious as a Range Rover, almost as grand and just about as capable off road, but also nimbler, easier to manoeuvre and much more usable in town. What’s changed in that time is the money you’ll pay to put one on your driveway. 

When it was new, even the entry-level SE model with the least powerful engine in the range, a 255bhp turbodiesel V6, cost £60,000. Today, Land Rover dealerships are awash with used cars costing half that. With 50% of their original purchase price wiped off their values already, these cars will only depreciate at a gradual rate from now on. Spend closer to £40,000 and you’ll pick up a 334bhp V8 diesel model in plush HSE Autobiography Dynamic trim, a car that would have cost more than £80,000 at launch. 

The L494 Range Rover Sport was an enormous improvement over the original model with better ride and handling, a far superior automatic gearbox, a more modern interior and fresher styling. Whereas the first Range Rover Sport shared its underpinnings with the Land Rover Discovery and so was a Range Rover in name only, the second-generation Sport does actually use the same platform as the top-of-the-line Rangie. Mostly aluminium, it means the newer model is close to 200kg lighter than the old one. 

Even today, Land Rovers have a reputation for patchy reliability. But buy an approved used Range Rover Sport within five years old and you will at least be covered by an unlimited mileage warranty and free European roadside assistance for two years. That’s some comfort.

BUYER BEWAREEngineCheck the engine runs smoothly and if it doesn't suspect any one of a number of issues including a worn timing belt or tensioner, a vacuum leak, a faulty airflow sensor or a faulty catalytic converter. Check where fitted, that the timing belt has been changed at the right interval and all scheduled services performed on the dot.  

TransmissionListen for whining from the front differential at a steady speed. It's probably caused by insufficient oil and will be worn out. The oil should be changed every 40,000 miles.

Parking brakeCheck that it releases since it has a reputation for remaining engaged. Listen for a screeching noise and check for damaged brake discs. A faulty actuator is likely to be the culprit.

SuspensionFront lower suspension arm bushes can give trouble, indicated by a knocking noise at low speeds. To check, with your foot on the brake, drive forwards and then backwards listening for the noise. It's easier to replace the whole arm than the bush alone. A faulty air suspension system should trigger a yellow warning light. Either way, if the vehicle refuses to rise or sits awkwardly, you have problems.

RecallsThere have been many, some of them quite serious, so check they've been dealt with before you buy.

BodyPoor panel alignment and sealing can lead to water leaks, especially from the sunroof  and around the tailgate. Check the underside and spare wheel cradle for off-road scrapes. Make sure the parking sensors work (bizarrely for an off-road vehicle, they hate water) and that the central locking functions (it can be troublesome 

InteriorThere's lots to play with so check it all works. On the test drive, be sure you're comfortable with the inevitable sundry dashboard rattles and the occasionally slow-witted infotainment system.

Need to know

You’ll need to manage your expectations on fuel economy. Being a large and relatively heavy car, even diesel models can be thirsty. Expect around 35mpg from V6 diesels and no more than 30mpg from the diesel V8. 

Land Rovers still present owners with mechanical and reliability faults far more often than they should. A What Car? survey found that 60% of diesel Range Rover Sports had suffered major issues. The two-year warranty will give a little peace of mind. 

Some owners report leaks from sunroofs and around the tailgate. Check closely for signs of water damage, or in the case of the tailgate even pooling water. You can expect a dealer to address such faults under warranty. 

Our pick - Range Rover Sport SDV8: The model to look out for. Its turbodiesel V8 offers the best combination of performance and fuel economy. The smaller V6 diesels are more parsimonious, but don’t quite deliver such effortless thrust. 

Wild card - Range Rover Sport 5.0 Supercharged: It’s unlikely you’ll see more than 20mpg from the 503bhp 5.0-litre petrol V8, but it’ll sound the business and go like stink. You’ll not find an approved used one for less than £45,000. 

Ones we found

  • 2014 SE 3.0 TDV6, 56,000 miles, £31,000 
  • 2014 HSE 3.0 SDV6, 44,000 miles, £32,000 
  • 2014 Autobiography 4.4 SDV8, 55,000 miles, £39,000 
  • 2015 5.0 Supercharged, 42,000 miles, £46,000

Myrange 4 April 2019

650.000 faulty Range Rover Fact

Heres what Land Rover doesn’t want you to know https://youtu.be/ZZqV46VMgDY

AddyT 4 April 2019

Jag's tend to not have as

Jag's tend to not have as many issues as LR's. And before people disagree on here...my dad ran a franchise JLR dealership for over 30 years so he's seen it all! 

Myrange 4 April 2019

Here’s one your dad doesn’t know about

650,000 Range Rover Vehicle VINS from 2013 to 2017 all with faulty  suspension dampening https://youtu.be/ZZqV46VMgDY

jer 4 April 2019

Know its all personal experience

but I've had a 7 years of Jags i know not LR.... and not much has gone wrong. Dealers have been ok better than say bmw, they try is my experience.

