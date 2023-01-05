Nearly new buying guide: Range Rover Evoque

The first-generation Range Rover Evoque was such a handsome beast it would have sold by the bucketload even if it had handled like a shopping trolley. As it turned out, it didn’t handle like one, but it did gain a bit of a reputation for poor reliability.

Unsurprisingly, this second-gen car didn’t mess with the visual formula. It was a gentle but neatly-styled evolution of the first, while underneath it introduced a range of more powerful and efficient engines and some upgraded tech. It’s a lovely car but guess what? You still might find yourself on firstname terms with your local Land Rover service manager.

Don’t write it off, though, because there is plenty to like here. To begin with, there were three power grades for both 2.0-litre petrol and diesel options. The petrol range consisted of a 197bhp P200, 247bhp P250 and 296bhp P300, while diesel lovers could pick between a 148bhp D150, 178bhp D180 and 237bhp D240. Merely a year after launch, the diesel range was revised to a 163bhp D165 and 197bhp D200. There was also a 305bhp plug-in hybrid, the P300e, for 34 miles of electric-only driving.

Aside from some front-wheel-drive versions of the D150 and D165, all Evoques have four-wheel drive and a nine-speed automatic gearbox.

Every version gets dualzone climate control, automatic lights and wipers, front and rear parking sensors, heated front seats and a 10.0in touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A standard-fit rear-view camera was changed to a surround-view camera from late 2020 onwards.

Step up to S for larger, 18in alloys, leather seats and an upgraded Pro version of the infotainment system.

SE adds 20in wheels and a digital instrument cluster while HSE has a Meridian sound system and adaptive cruise. R-Dynamic gives the Evoque a more sporting look. Top-spec Autobiography has 21in wheels, adaptive LED headlights and a panoramic glass roof.