Nearly new buying guide: Peugeot 3008

In the case of the Peugeot 3008, the wisdom of buying used or, more specifically, nearly new, is clear. For example, the on-road price of a new 3008 1.5 BlueHDi 130 S&S GT Line Premium is £33,210. Of course, no one pays full price and, sure enough, dealers are happy to slice £2700 off that figure, taking it to £30,510. And that’s before they reach into their back pocket for things like a deposit contribution and a subsidised service plan. So not bad.

But that pales into insignificance beside the saving you can make buying nearly new. How about £8715 off the full price or around £6000 off the discounted one? The car we’re thinking of, which costs £24,495, has done 7500 miles, but it’s a 2019/69-reg so would look brand new.

Has the 3008’s crown slipped? For months following its 2016 launch you couldn’t get one for love nor money, so popular was it. For Peugeot and its dealers, it was the best thing since the 205 GTi. Its handsome looks have blazed a trail for all new Peugeots since and it has spawned a seven-seat version called the 5008.

Click here to buy your next used 3008 from Autocar

Still, everything has a sell-by date. Not that the 3008 is on the ropes. It’s too handsome, good to drive and well equipped to be written off yet, so shop with confidence but with an eye on haggling the best price possible.

Talking of which, prices start at around £13,500 for one in basic Active trim. Basic, yes, but it’s awash with tech including the i-Cockpit (a dynamic 12.3in instrument display), advanced safety kit, rear parking sensors, climate control, a digital radio with phone mirroring, 17in alloys and automatic headlights and wipers. Beyond that there’s mid-spec Allure (our pick), then GT Line, GT Line Premium and GT.

No prizes for guessing that diesel engines – our favourites are the reasonably punchy but impressively economical (expect around 53mpg) 1.6 BlueHDi 120 and its successor, the aforementioned 1.5 BlueHDi 130 – dominate the classifieds, but petrols run them close. That’s partly because the petrols are cheaper new, because the 3008 is popular in suburbia where mileages are on the low side and kept in check by PCP limits, and because they’re so darned good. The sweet-natured but still reasonably urgent 1.2 PureTech 130 is our pick.