Nearly new buying guide: Mazda MX-5

There’s no need to overthink a sports car.

At the forefront, they’re about driving thrills and gigglesome fun, and few do that as well and as simplistically as the Mazda MX-5. Its small dimensions, modest weight and rear-wheel-drive dynamics are timelessly entertaining. The same can be said of the 1989 original all the way up to this current, fourth-generation car.

Let’s get specific, though, and see what makes it tick. A 1.5-litre engine opens the ‘ND’ range with a modest 129bhp for a 0-62mph time of 8.3sec. There’s also a 2.0-litre engine with 158bhp, which was upgraded to produce 181bhp in mid-2018. The latter output allows for 0-62mph in 6.5sec, although it varies depending on your particular configuration – heavier trim levels and the automatic gearbox will slow it down.

Speaking of trims, there are a fair few to choose from. Most notably towards the lower end, you have SE with 16in alloy wheels, LED headlights, air-con, a basic audio system with an aux connection and a single detachable cupholder.

Move up to SE L Nav and it gains a second cupholder for the passenger (or thirsty driver), along with heated seats, cruise control, climate control and a 7.0in infotainment screen (replacing a basic head unit) with a DAB radio, sat-nav and Bluetooth.

If you go for the 2.0-litre engine, a rear limited-slip differential that helps with traction when cornering is included, along with 17in alloys. Sport Nav trim gets you firmer sports suspension with Bilstein dampers, automatic lights and wipers, leather seats, a Bose premium stereo, rear parking sensors and lane-departure warning.