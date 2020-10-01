Nearly new buying guide: Mazda MX-5

Usually, if you want to do something fun in life, it’s going to cost you. The current, Mk4 Mazda MX-5 (known as the ND) proves this need not be the case, as an entertaining little sports car that can now be bought for as little as £12,000.
The engine range starts with a 129bhp 1.5-litre four-pot. This sounds modest, but you can still enjoy brisk acceleration with it, since the MX-5 weighs comfortably less than a tonne. Then there’s a 2.0-litre unit that was initially offered with 158bhp before being uprated to 181bhp in mid-2018.
There are countless special editions of the MX-5, but we’re focusing on the main models here. The entry-level SE gets 16in alloys, LED headlights, air conditioning, a basic sound system with an aux input and a single detachable cupholder.
Move up to SE L Nav and you get a second cupholder for your passenger (or a thirsty driver), along with heated seats, cruise control, climate control and a 7.0in infotainment screen with a DAB radio and Bluetooth for your phone. If you go for the 2.0-litre engine, a limited-slip rear differential is included along with larger (17in) wheels.
Sport Nav gets you firmer sports suspension with Bilstein dampers, automatic lights and wipers, leather seats, a Bose stereo, rear parking sensors and lane departure warning.
This trim level’s optional safety pack adds blindspot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert. Alternatively, GT Sport Nav+ includes that pack plus keyless entry and a reversing camera.
Weight, or rather the lack of it, is key to the MX-5 being as good as it is to drive. Its lightness means it doesn’t need stiff dampers, springs and antiroll bars to control body movements in corners. You can therefore have a nimble car – especially important on winding country B-roads – without compromising on ride quality. It may be a little tauter than the original MX-5, but this latest generation is still very supple, especially on its smallest wheels.
@ Gavsmit, you do seem to have had a torrid time which seemed exacerbated by the dealer, I don't think it matters what brand of car you get, if the dealer is useless you are on for a hard time if something goes awry.
I got rid of my brand new MX-5 Cabriolet Coupe after 10 months because the car, the dealership and Mazda UK were all rubbish.
So if you saw my 10 month old car on a forecourt you have to pay careful attention to looking for a faulty hard-top roof folding mechanism, a grinding noise in third gear, a faulty throttle assembly sensor (that resulted in two dangerous breakdowns) ruined paintwork (the dealership washed it with a sponge with stones in it, then ruined it further trying to fix it on four different occasions - Mazda paintwork being very fragile anyway), leaking rear break lens on boot, creaking dashboard, corroded alloys and the bodged repairs from a Mazda approved bodyshop when a hit and run driver crashed into it.
I'll never buy Mazda again.
Some people have been unlucky with MX5s but if you accept that they're built to weight and price, then most people are very happy.
One issue that has been reported a lot with early NDs is the weak gearbox. Not going to be an issue for most people, but if you use it on track, boost it, or generally treat it badly there's a fair chance it will fail.