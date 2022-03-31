Nearly new buying guide: Jeep Compass

The Jeep Compass had a tough task when it launched into its second generation in 2018. It was the firm’s major entry into the fiercely competitive C-segment and a rival to the popular Skoda Karoq, Vauxhall Grandland X and Renault Kadjar. Could it hold its own as a capable, spacious SUV?

Buyers clearly thought so. It has become Jeep’s most popular model in Europe, accounting for 40% of the brand’s sales. Which is good news for used buyers because it means there is a good selection of cars available on the second-hand market.

The Mk2 Compass is based on a stretched version of a platform shared with the smaller Jeep Renegade and was launched in diesel and petrol guises.

The diesels kicked off with a 118bhp 1.6-litre turbo model that had a six-speed manual gearbox and was two-wheel drive only. A 2.0-litre diesel, available with 138bhp and 168bhp, offered four-wheel drive and the choice of an automatic. The petrol, a 1.4-litre engine, also came in 138bhp and 168bhp outputs.

The Compass’s trim levels at launch opened with Sport, which included 16in alloy wheels, a leather steering wheel, cruise control, LED tail-lights and forward collision warning.

Step up to Longitude for additional standard kit, including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a bigger, 8.4in infotainment display, a reversing camera, front foglights, electric lumbar support and dualzone climate control.

Limited added 18in wheels, silver roof rails, leather heated seats, a heated steering wheel, automatic wipers with inbuilt de-icer,and plenty of assistance systems.

If you plan to take your Compass properly off road, Trailhawk is the ideal specification. It’s based on the same equipment level as the Limited spec, but gains a host of go-anywhere extras, such as off-road suspension, front and rear off-road bumpers, halogen projector lights, a hill descent mode and a Rock mode to help overcome difficult obstacles.