Nearly-new buying guide: Honda CR-V

There’s a good reason why the Honda CR-V ranks consistently among the world’s best-selling SUVs. Actually, there are a few reasons.

The original CR-V was launched in 1995 to widespread acclaim, and its descendants have remained popular, largely due to Honda’s characteristic blend of reliability, practicality and frugality.

This latest CR-V arrived in the UK in 2018 with a competitive 561-litre boot and significantly improved interior technology, including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

It also abandoned Honda’s popular diesel engine and gained a CVT. Its sole power choice, a turbocharged 1.5-litre petrol, was available with 170bhp or 190bhp. A 2.0-litre hybrid powertrain was then added in 2019, making the CR-V a more enticing proposition for motorway stints, while regenerative braking boosted its urban efficiency. The petrol was discontinued shortly afterwards.

Comfort is a focal point for the CR-V, and thus its soft suspension glides over bumps and potholes. The flip side is that the car leans a lot through corners, although it still handles competently for its size.

The hybrid (which has a newer 2.0-litre engine) is quieter in town, especially when its EV motor kicks in, although this is short-lived due to a small, 1kWh battery.

There are five trim levels to choose from, starting from basic S and climbing to more premium EX.

With S trim, you get 17in alloy wheels, LED headlights and cruise control, plus a choice of rear- or four-wheel drive. Prices start at around £20,000 for a low-mileage CR-V in this spec, like the 69-reg car that we found with 8500 miles on the clock.

If advanced infotainment is a necessity for you, move up to a higher specification because the S trim only gets a 5.0in screen. Next-rung SE offers a significant upgrade, gaining Honda’s latest Connect system as well as dual-zone climate control and two USB ports.

It’s possible to find an SE for a minimal premium over an S, such as a 2019 model with 9250 miles that we saw for £21,990.

EX brings yet more technology, including blindspot monitoring, a head-up display, wireless phone charging and a powered tailgate, yet it can be picked up for just a couple of grand more. A two-owner, 170bhp petrol, on a 19-plate with a mileage of less than 30,000, was up for £22,295.