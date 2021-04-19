BACK TO ALL NEWS
New Honda SUV e:prototype previews new Chinese crossover

Honda's first EV for the Chinese market and could preview a future electric HR-V
James Attwood, digital editor
News
1 min read
19 April 2021

Honda has unveiled the SUV e:prototype, which showcases its first Chinese-market EV and could preview a future electric HR-V.

The new machine is due to go on sale in China next year and will be the first of 10 EVs that the Japanese firm will launch in the country within the next five years.

While few technical details of the model have been made available, it appears to be closely based on the new Mk3 HR-V crossover, which is due to go on sale in the UK later this year as a hybrid-only model. The SUV e:prototype has a revamped front grille to reflect the lack of engine radiator needed for the electric motors.

Honda currently offers the E city car as its only electric model in the UK. It has yet to reveal future plans, although an HR-V-size electric SUV would meet the growing demand for such models.

Honda says that the SUV e:prototype will offer “dynamic, yet smooth acceleration” that will enable to driver to “feel the joy of driving”.

It also features the latest version of Honda’s Connect infotainment system, which will enable over-the-air software updates and offers voice recognition technology.

