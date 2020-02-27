BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Nearly new buying guide: Fiat 124 Spider
UP NEXT
First drive: 2025 Volkswagen ID Life concept review

Nearly new buying guide: Fiat 124 Spider

An alternative to Mazda’s MX-5 on which it’s based? You bet
John Evans
News
4 mins read
30 September 2021

Blink and you’d have missed them. The Fiat 124 Spider and its sister car, the more powerful Abarth, were on sale for just two years, from 2016-18. Fiat gave no explanation for their abrupt demise other than to say they were no longer on sale.

Pundits reckoned its failure to get the Multiair engines through the tough new WLTP tests was the reason. Whatever the truth, their departure was a sad loss for sports car enthusiasts who were now denied a capable and distinctive alternative to the brilliant but ubiquitous Mazda MX-5 Mk4 on which they were based (they even share interiors).

That’s enthusiasts wedded to buying new, by the way. The good news is there’s a decent number of used Fiat and Abarth 124s on the used car market at prices ranging from around £11,000 to £22,000. We’ve already covered the Mazda in this section (24 April 2019) and we’ll resist the temptation to refer to it again here, save to say that it’s useful to compare its prices with the 124’s.

Related articles

Click here to buy your next used 124 Spider from Autocar

For example, as this was written, £11,800 would bag you an approved used 2017-reg MX-5 1.5 SE with 15,000 miles but, for the same money, there’s a younger, approved used 2018-reg Fiat 124 Spider 1.4 Multiair Classica with slightly less mileage. So, based on this snapshot, the 124 looks a better buy, except there are many more MX-5s for sale at a wider range of prices.

Anyway, we said we wouldn’t dwell on the MX-5. The 124 is powered by a 1.4 Multiair engine producing 138bhp; the Abarth the same engine but making 168bhp. It’s the sportier of the two with stiffer suspension, stiffer anti-roll bars, a limited-slip diff, stronger brakes and a ‘racing anti-glare kit’ (a matt paint finish on the bonnet, to you and me). It comes in automatic Sequenziale Sportivo or manual guises. You might think the manual would have been the more popular version, but on the used market availability is split 50:50. The auto’s appeal probably lies in its steering wheel-mounted paddles and provision of a Sport mode. Price-wise, the auto costs about £1500 more with a 2017/17-reg on 12,000 miles coming in at around £18,400. Meanwhile, the manual is available in standard and what, at the time, Fiat described as more elegant Scorpione trim. Prices start at £16,400 for a 2017/67-reg Scorpione with 14,000 miles.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Audi Q8 TFSI e 2021 uk FD hero front

Audi Q8 60 TFSIe 2021 UK review

1 Mercedes AMG GLE 63S 2021 UK FD hero front

Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S 2021 UK review

1 Caterham Seven 170 R 2021 UK FD hero front

Caterham Seven 170 R 2021 UK review

Porsche 911 GTS frontrack

Porsche 911 GTS 2021 review

1 Ford Kuga Ecoblue MHEV 2021 UK first drive hero front

Ford Kuga 2.0 EcoBlue MHEV 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Fiat 124 Spider

Fiat 124 Spider 2016-2019

Fiat looks to its rebodied MX-5 for a much-needed image boost, but does it do enough to stand out on its own, or would you be better off with the Mazda?

Read our review
Back to top

But you don’t have to spend that. Prices for the Fiat 124 Spider begin at around £11,000 for a 2017-reg Classica with 22,000 miles. The Fiat is softer and mellower than the Abarth and in many ways a more compelling alternative to the MX-5 (sorry). It, too, is available in automatic guise, but this time the manual version is way more plentiful. Entry-level Classica trim is a bit basic so stretch to mid-level Lusso if you can. We found a 2017-reg with 20,000 miles for £1500 more than that Classica. No question: Fiat and Abarth 124s are interesting cars and great value – worth remembering when you’re shopping for that MX-5.

BUYER BEWARE

Engine Water pump leaks are not unknown. Some parts, including the turbo system, can take weeks to arrive. Engine oil choice is critical on the Multiair engine. On 2017-reg models, a check engine warning light might be a thermostat issue.

Body Check the body for damage or poor accident repairs and the wheels for kerbside scuffs (especially larger-wheeled variants such as the Lusso). Some panels are aluminium meaning dents and dings can be more hassle to sort. 

Interior As with any convertible, check the 124’s interior for water leaks (running the car through a car wash is a good idea). 

 

Need to know

Fiat and Mazda approved used schemes offer similar benefits: a 12-month warranty and 12 months’ breakdown cover (both extend to Europe), and a multi-point, pre-purchase inspection.

Advertisement
Back to top

As with any convertible, check the 124’s interior for water leaks (running the car through a car wash is a good idea). Also check the body for damage or poor accident repairs and the wheels for kerbside scuffs (especially larger-wheeled variants such as the Lusso).

The 124 looks longer than the MX-5 – and it is, by 139mm.

More powerful Abarth has limited-slip diff and Bilstein dampers, also found on MX-5 2.0 Sport Nav.

Entry-level Fiat 124 Classica trim goes without a DAB digital radio, which is some oversight.

Our pick

Fiat 124 Spider 1.4 Multiair 140 Lusso: The engine pulls well from low revs while mid-level Lusso spec is a smart blend of the luxurious and essential, with items such as a silver windscreen frame and rear parking sensors.

Wild card

Abarth 124 1.4 Multiair 170 GT: This most expensive 124 features a carbonfibre hard top weighing 16kg and providing, claims Abarth, a quieter drive and an 80% clearer view than the soft top. Used ones cost from £20,000.

One's we found

2017 124 Classica, 22,000 miles, £10,999

2017 124 Lusso Plus, 31,000 miles, £13,000

2018 124 Lusso, 5000 miles, £15,795

2019 Abarth 124, 2000 miles, £22,000

READ MORE

New Fiat 500e: electric city car seen inside and out in new shots 

Future of small cars at Fiat Chrysler in doubt, CEO reveals 

What has Fiat Chrysler ever done for us?

Used cars for sale

 Fiat 124 Spider 1.4 Multiair Lusso 2dr
2017
£13,990
47,766miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View details
Fiat 124 Spider 1.4 Multiair Classica 2dr
2016
£14,550
18,614miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View details
Fiat 124 Spider 1.4 Multiair Lusso 2dr
2017
£15,499
18,116miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View details
Fiat 124 Spider 1.4 Multiair Lusso Plus 2dr
2017
£15,990
26,300miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View details
Fiat 124 Spider 1.4 Multiair Lusso Plus 2dr
2016
£16,000
20,714miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View details
Fiat 124 Spider 1.4 Multiair Lusso Plus 2dr
2016
£16,200
10,896miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View details
Fiat 124 Spider 1.4 Multiair Lusso Plus 2dr
2016
£16,495
21,909miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View details
Fiat 124 Spider 1.4 Multiair Lusso Plus 2dr
2016
£16,500
21,000miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View details
Fiat 124 Spider 1.4 Multiair Classica 2dr
2018
£16,750
12,782miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
5
Add a comment…
Flash Harry 28 February 2020

Fiat have form in turning a

Fiat have form in turning a good design on its head with either a bad facelift or a redesign like this.The donor Mazda MX-5 is gorgeous and this is a disaster.No wonder it did not sell and was withdrawn from sale.

pigglycat 27 February 2020

One more thing

Just like Mx-5, look out for rust at bottom of the window channels (the upright between the little quarter light) and main door window. These rust at the bottom but believe there is a service bulletin, as mine replaced without quibble. 

pigglycat 27 February 2020

They're good cars, here's some more buying info

I'll add a bit of info as a happy owner of an Abarth 124. Bought it as a fully-loaded 700 mile ex-demo for 10k less than new price in 2017 and have since clocked up 21,000 completely reliable miles. It's been serviced on (or just before) the dot, intervals are every 9k alternating minor and major and have been charged £177 and £278 respectively (latter including MOT) by local main dealer.

No real reliability issues save for a non-retracting seat belt which I also had with an MX-5. Believe that some have had a problem with the hood brushing against rear of roll bar hoops but would have thought that would be resolved on most by now. The noisy flap on the Monza exhaust can stick shut, mine was replaced under warranty and I then added high-temp grease to keep it free - reminds me that I need to check that when there is a dry weekend.

Can't comment on the MultiAir management module mentioned above as (touch wood) haven't had any issues so far, but it's clearly a real problem in other cars so one to consider.

On original tyres, rears are now down to 3mm so about to replace, fronts about 4mm.

Rustproofing - yes, it's almost non-existent. I actually reported it to the dealer but having looked at new MX-5 NDs on a forecourt at the time, can confirm they were exactly the same... Had mine treated with Dinitrol at a cost of £600 - which will hopefully preserve it for the future. According to the engineers who did the work, lack of rustproofing is not exclusive to Japanese cars (which the body certainly is) and they had noticed reduced standards on other popular European makes too (probably to help pay for diesel fines).

It gets driven often and sometimes hard, yet is reasonably cheap to run - went for a spin on Sunday and coming back by mostly A-roads at speed limit, it showed 49.6mpg when I got home. Normal journey will be 42mpg+ unless I'm in the mood to give it a good thrashing when it drops to mid-high 30s. I always drive in Sport mode too as feels bit lethargic in Normal, which it defaults to whenever you turn it on (that's annoying). Runs on super unleaded, I stick with V-Power when I can as that seems to give more pops and bangs.

Great character compared to MX-5 - I tested both before going for the Abarth, and it was the character that really sold it to me. 

Brother-in-law has bought a Fiat 124 Spider Lusso too and no problems with that either.

Not a lot of space inside - wife had to take her suitcase to Heathrow in the passenger seat as boot too small (is a big case...) - but I'm 6'4" and comfortable most of the time once I've got in. Always try and park in end spaces where I can, so door can open fully - hood-up, narrow opening not good for big people.

When the warranty expired, I added an autodimming mirror and Carplay as both useful to me and neither offered by Fiat/Abarth. Lots of online help and support out there for owners.

Do agree about the lazy writing as there are no real buying facts apart from the obvious! Incidentally, I would never consider taking a soft top through a car wash and would imagine that any hood damage that lets water in will be quite obvious on one of these. The other suggestions are just common sense and apply equally to any secondhand car.

Hope that extra background helps someone - my advice is buy one and enjoy it! 

Latest Drives

1 Audi Q8 TFSI e 2021 uk FD hero front

Audi Q8 60 TFSIe 2021 UK review

1 Mercedes AMG GLE 63S 2021 UK FD hero front

Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S 2021 UK review

1 Caterham Seven 170 R 2021 UK FD hero front

Caterham Seven 170 R 2021 UK review

Porsche 911 GTS frontrack

Porsche 911 GTS 2021 review

1 Ford Kuga Ecoblue MHEV 2021 UK first drive hero front

Ford Kuga 2.0 EcoBlue MHEV 2021 UK review

View all latest drives