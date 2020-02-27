Nearly new buying guide: Fiat 124 Spider

Blink and you’d have missed them. The Fiat 124 Spider and its sister car, the more powerful Abarth, were on sale for just two years, from 2016-18. Fiat gave no explanation for their abrupt demise other than to say they were no longer on sale.
Pundits reckoned its failure to get the Multiair engines through the tough new WLTP tests was the reason. Whatever the truth, their departure was a sad loss for sports car enthusiasts who were now denied a capable and distinctive alternative to the brilliant but ubiquitous Mazda MX-5 Mk4 on which they were based (they even share interiors).
That’s enthusiasts wedded to buying new, by the way. The good news is there’s a decent number of used Fiat and Abarth 124s on the used car market at prices ranging from around £11,000 to £22,000. We’ve already covered the Mazda in this section (24 April 2019) and we’ll resist the temptation to refer to it again here, save to say that it’s useful to compare its prices with the 124’s.
For example, as this was written, £11,800 would bag you an approved used 2017-reg MX-5 1.5 SE with 15,000 miles but, for the same money, there’s a younger, approved used 2018-reg Fiat 124 Spider 1.4 Multiair Classica with slightly less mileage. So, based on this snapshot, the 124 looks a better buy, except there are many more MX-5s for sale at a wider range of prices.
Anyway, we said we wouldn’t dwell on the MX-5. The 124 is powered by a 1.4 Multiair engine producing 138bhp; the Abarth the same engine but making 168bhp. It’s the sportier of the two with stiffer suspension, stiffer anti-roll bars, a limited-slip diff, stronger brakes and a ‘racing anti-glare kit’ (a matt paint finish on the bonnet, to you and me). It comes in automatic Sequenziale Sportivo or manual guises. You might think the manual would have been the more popular version, but on the used market availability is split 50:50. The auto’s appeal probably lies in its steering wheel-mounted paddles and provision of a Sport mode. Price-wise, the auto costs about £1500 more with a 2017/17-reg on 12,000 miles coming in at around £18,400. Meanwhile, the manual is available in standard and what, at the time, Fiat described as more elegant Scorpione trim. Prices start at £16,400 for a 2017/67-reg Scorpione with 14,000 miles.
Fiat have form in turning a good design on its head with either a bad facelift or a redesign like this.The donor Mazda MX-5 is gorgeous and this is a disaster.No wonder it did not sell and was withdrawn from sale.
Just like Mx-5, look out for rust at bottom of the window channels (the upright between the little quarter light) and main door window. These rust at the bottom but believe there is a service bulletin, as mine replaced without quibble.
They're good cars, here's some more buying info
I'll add a bit of info as a happy owner of an Abarth 124. Bought it as a fully-loaded 700 mile ex-demo for 10k less than new price in 2017 and have since clocked up 21,000 completely reliable miles. It's been serviced on (or just before) the dot, intervals are every 9k alternating minor and major and have been charged £177 and £278 respectively (latter including MOT) by local main dealer.
No real reliability issues save for a non-retracting seat belt which I also had with an MX-5. Believe that some have had a problem with the hood brushing against rear of roll bar hoops but would have thought that would be resolved on most by now. The noisy flap on the Monza exhaust can stick shut, mine was replaced under warranty and I then added high-temp grease to keep it free - reminds me that I need to check that when there is a dry weekend.
Can't comment on the MultiAir management module mentioned above as (touch wood) haven't had any issues so far, but it's clearly a real problem in other cars so one to consider.
On original tyres, rears are now down to 3mm so about to replace, fronts about 4mm.
Rustproofing - yes, it's almost non-existent. I actually reported it to the dealer but having looked at new MX-5 NDs on a forecourt at the time, can confirm they were exactly the same... Had mine treated with Dinitrol at a cost of £600 - which will hopefully preserve it for the future. According to the engineers who did the work, lack of rustproofing is not exclusive to Japanese cars (which the body certainly is) and they had noticed reduced standards on other popular European makes too (probably to help pay for diesel fines).
It gets driven often and sometimes hard, yet is reasonably cheap to run - went for a spin on Sunday and coming back by mostly A-roads at speed limit, it showed 49.6mpg when I got home. Normal journey will be 42mpg+ unless I'm in the mood to give it a good thrashing when it drops to mid-high 30s. I always drive in Sport mode too as feels bit lethargic in Normal, which it defaults to whenever you turn it on (that's annoying). Runs on super unleaded, I stick with V-Power when I can as that seems to give more pops and bangs.
Great character compared to MX-5 - I tested both before going for the Abarth, and it was the character that really sold it to me.
Brother-in-law has bought a Fiat 124 Spider Lusso too and no problems with that either.
Not a lot of space inside - wife had to take her suitcase to Heathrow in the passenger seat as boot too small (is a big case...) - but I'm 6'4" and comfortable most of the time once I've got in. Always try and park in end spaces where I can, so door can open fully - hood-up, narrow opening not good for big people.
When the warranty expired, I added an autodimming mirror and Carplay as both useful to me and neither offered by Fiat/Abarth. Lots of online help and support out there for owners.
Do agree about the lazy writing as there are no real buying facts apart from the obvious! Incidentally, I would never consider taking a soft top through a car wash and would imagine that any hood damage that lets water in will be quite obvious on one of these. The other suggestions are just common sense and apply equally to any secondhand car.
Hope that extra background helps someone - my advice is buy one and enjoy it!