Nearly new buying guide: BMW 5 Series Touring

The 5 Series Touring is somewhat like a smartphone: it can do pretty much anything. Family holiday? Check. Monthly shop? Of course. Track day? Faster variants, certainly. In the world of posh estates, few come as capable straight out the box.

Under the bonnet, the current-gen Touring was initially (when launched in 2017) made available with three petrol and three diesel engines. The petrols range from a sprightly 182bhp 2.0-litre four-cylinder in the 520i to a punchy 335bhp 3.0-litre six-cylinder in the 540i. The diesel lineup includes 2.0-litre four-cylinder units with 187bhp and 228bhp, plus a 261bhp 3.0-litre six-pot.

From 2020 onwards, the engines gained mild-hybrid technology, otherwise known as MHT. The range eventually settled on the following models: the 520i MHT, 540i xDrive MHT, 530e hybrid xDrive, 520d xDrive MHT and 530d xDrive MHT.

So power is pretty plentiful – 0-60mph is dispatched in a mere 4.7sec in the 540i – but how is the Touring on fuel? Your safest bet is the post-facelift 520d, with an official fuel economy figure of 55.4mpg. The petrols are a bit more thirsty, although the post-facelift 2.0-litre 520i has a decent WLTP average of 42.2mpg.

Equipment levels are generous, even on standard SE cars. Every 5 Series has 17in alloy wheels, leather trim, cruise control, LED headlights, front and rear parking sensors, dual-zone climate control and a 10.2in infotainment system with DAB radio and satellite navigation. M Sport has 18in alloys, firmer suspension and sportier exterior and interior touches.

On the road, the 5 Series Touring is very comfortable and, especially when paired with one of those sixcylinder engines, quick. It’s a quiet, relaxing car to drive and, in examples fitted with adaptive dampers, the ride is particularly good. The model handles well, too. Examples come in either four-wheel drive (xDrive) or rear-wheel drive.

The interior is plush, with highquality materials and solid-feeling switchgear throughout. All the buttons are clear and easy to use and BMW’s iDrive infotainment system remains among the best in the business. We particularly enjoy the convenience of its rotary dial.

In terms of practicality, you’re getting a hefty boot with the Touring – one of the biggest in its class. Passenger space is also plentiful in the front and rear, and there’s lots of adjustment available with the front two seats, as well as standard 40/20/40-split folding in the back.

Around £19,000 is enough to get you a 2017 Touring with an average mileage. For a low-mileage car from 2018, expect to part with around £24,000, while a 2019 or 2020 example with a reasonable spec can set you back upwards of £27,000.