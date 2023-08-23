BACK TO ALL NEWS
Autocar magazine 30 August: on sale now

Jaguar's shock new four-door electric GT, Britain's best fun EV, and driving the world's wildest off-roader
Autocar
News
2 mins read
30 August 2023

This week in Autocar, we have all you need to know about Jaguar's long-awaited electric XJ saloon, find out what is Britain's best fun EV, and drive a Unimog.

News

Jaguar is preparing to launch a large, lavish electric saloon to serve as an indirect replacement for the axed XJ EV, and it's set to be launched alongside two electric crossovers - we have all you need to know.

Related articles

Alpine will bring back the A310 as a four-seater electric sports car that promises to be an "icon of future sports cars" and will remain true to the Alpine DNA of lightness and agility. Following in its footsteps will be two D- and E-segment SUVs.

Meanwhile, Ford and Volkswagen are heading into the wild with their all new Nugget and California campers - we take a look at what they both have to offer.

Reviews

The new Range Rover Velar looks to enhance its luxury billing with a less-is-more approach to design that’s subtler in some ways than others - we test it on home turf to find out if it still cuts the mustard.

Vauxhall has treated us to a plug-in hybrid edition of the Astra Sports Tourer - Matt Prior heads to Oxfordshire to find out if it makes sense over the petrol model.

Toyota has promised improvements in efficiency and software tweaks to make its new b74X the best in its class - can it be true?

We're also testing the 617bhp Mercedes AMG EQE 53, and, for road test 5639, we're behind the wheel of the purist's Porsche - the 911 T. Is it the perfect entry-level choice?

Features

Is 2023 the year electric cars start to bring driving fun to the masses? Our second annual ‘EV Handling Day’ test reveals all, as we get together six EVs promising unrivalled dynamics and engaging powertrains.

A Unimog is a Swiss Army knife on wheels: fit for any purpose. And it will go places and do things that no other single vehicle can. Matt Prior takes a look at what makes it so special.

Formula 1’s recent commercial boom has brought its bosses into conflict with the mostpowerful man in motorsport. Mohammed Ben Sulayem tells Edd Straw what’s what.

Opinion

Matt Prior looks into the origins of the word 'supercar' and explores their journey to ubiquity in the last 100 years.

Steve Cropley talks about one of the biggest problems with the electric car, gets butterflies in his stomach about the fastest car he's ever used for a track event, and why he's sold on the Jeep Wrangler.

flt158 9 March 2023

Could someone tell what car got the full 8 page road test in the current Autocar Magazine 8th March 2023 please?

Thank you. 

Safe driving from Flt 158.

mattgriffiths20 13 December 2022

Seen it in the shops, unfortunately my actual copy hasn't arrived yet.

Dozza 22 February 2023

Used to happen to me all the time. I stopped subscribing. 

flt158 9 March 2023

Could someone please tell me what car did Autocar fully test in this current issue?

You know, the full 8 page road test. 

Thank you. 

Safe driving from Flt 158.

