New Audi RS5 spotted in four-door Sportback form

Audi will followed the facelifted A4 with updated A5 Sportback, topped out by a revamped 444bhp RS5
by Lawrence Allan
12 July 2019

Audi finally brought the RS5 Sportback to the UK a few weeks ago, but already prototypes of a facelifted version have been seen.

The four-door RS5 will receive a number of mid-life revisions that echo that of the recently launched 2019 A4, including mild external tweaks and an interior tech overhaul. 

The RS5 Sportback will be the last of the updated A4 and A5 models to launch after the two-door coupe variants in standard, S and RS form. The prototype disguise isn’t extensive, so we can see revisions to the car’s headlights and taillights, as well as reprofiled bumpers.

Cabin revisions centre around the grafting in of the brand’s latest MMI infotainment system, which can be seen through the window of this prototype. It throws out the outgoing rotary controller in favour of a larger 10.1in touchscreen that sits more prominently in the dash and is operated by touch or voice control. New assistance tech features have also been introduced.

Audi RS5

Audi RS5

The Audi RS5 returns and brings with it a new twin-turbo V6 engine co-developed with Porsche. But there's more to the overhaul than just a new powerplant

One thing isn’t expect to change much, however - the 444bhp 2.9-litre V6 powerplant. That has only just returned on sale in Europe after revisions to ensure it meets WLTP homologation standards, but for 2020 it will also feature a petrol particulate filter to further reduce tailpipe emissions.

Expect it to return with a similar output figure, or perhaps even more thanks to some choice software revisions given the competition is aiming towards the 500bhp mark. The RS5 is already capable of breaking the four-second 0-62mph mark in its current form, however, so that remains to be seen.

Expect the 2020 RS5 range to be introduced to market early on next year, with a possible debut at a motor show later this year. 

