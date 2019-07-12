New Audi RS5 spotted in four-door Sportback form

Audi finally brought the RS5 Sportback to the UK a few weeks ago, but already prototypes of a facelifted version have been seen.

The four-door RS5 will receive a number of mid-life revisions that echo that of the recently launched 2019 A4, including mild external tweaks and an interior tech overhaul.

The RS5 Sportback will be the last of the updated A4 and A5 models to launch after the two-door coupe variants in standard, S and RS form. The prototype disguise isn’t extensive, so we can see revisions to the car’s headlights and taillights, as well as reprofiled bumpers.

Cabin revisions centre around the grafting in of the brand’s latest MMI infotainment system, which can be seen through the window of this prototype. It throws out the outgoing rotary controller in favour of a larger 10.1in touchscreen that sits more prominently in the dash and is operated by touch or voice control. New assistance tech features have also been introduced.