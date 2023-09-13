Autocar magazine 20 September: on sale now

This week in Autocar, we put the Ineos Grenadier through our vigorous road test, plus explore Alfa Romeo’s dramatic upcoming supercars. We also go in-depth on the new Volkswagen Tiguan, and detail the new electric successor to the Audi R8…

News

Volkswagen has revealed the new Tiguan, which will seek to continue its reign as the firm’s best-selling car.

Elsewhere, we reveal all about Alfa Romeo’s upcoming supercar plans, plus investigate leaked images of its first all-electric SUV.

We’ve also got exclusive details on the electric successor to the Audi R8.

Reviews

The Ineos Grenadier might look similar to a classic Land Rover Defender, but does it match it for driving prowess? It’s our thorough road test which will tell us all…

Mercedes has launched the new E-Class into its sixth generation. Is it still a compelling choice for an estate or a saloon?

The dramatically restyled Hyundai Kona looks to reclaim its place at the top of the electric crossover class, plus drives of the BMW i7 M70 and the Citroen C5 Aircross.

Features

Can a new wave of grand tourers live up to the name in the electric era? Richard Lane charges across Europe in an Audi E-tron GT to explore the breed’s engine-less potential.

After years of aggressive and arguably overwrought designs, BMW made a sudden about-turn with its Neue Klasse concept. KLASSE James Attwood finds out why.

Louise Goodman tells Damien Smith that there’s no better motorsport to cover than the BTCC.

Opinion

Matt Prior discusses Seat’s transition from car maker to e-mobility provider, while Steve Cropley commemorates the life of Peter Horbury - the ‘king of car design’.

Used

James Ruppert recommends the Dacia Logan and the Volvo S60 is the star of this week’s used buying guide.