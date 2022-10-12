Autocar magazine 12th October 2022: On sale now

In this week’s Autocar, BMW has announced the new M2 as its swansong to hardcore petrol power and we find the best used bargains for those on a tight budget.

News

The new M2 will be the last petrol-powered car produced by M division and promises to be tauter, faster and more poised than ever before. Best of all, it has a manual gearbox. Elsewhere, the Skoda Superb is also set to make a return in 2024 with hybrid and combustion powerplants, and the new Citroën C3 sets the foundations for the marque’s future.

Reviews

We’ve got the new Nissan X-Trail to find out if Nissan’s largest SUV still holds its appeal for British buyers. Also on test is the Theon Design reimagined Porsche 911 and Vicky Parrott drives the new MG5 SW EV.

Features

We find a series of used buys that you can pick up for peanuts, from a £3995 Honda Civic Type R to a £2449 Jaguar S-Type. Next, we find out if it’s possible to drive a Porsche Taycan across 14 countries in 24 hours.

Opinion

Matt Prior ponders UK car crash statistics and why you should watch out for rogue Citroen Xsara Picassos.

Steve Cropley speaks of the Speed Awareness course he completed, the ubiquity of electric cars on London’s roads and the disease of car purchasing .

Used cars

Mark Pearson puts the Peugeot 205 GTi through its paces as this week’s Cult Hero, meanwhile Oliver Young touches on the benefits of Seat Arona ownership

