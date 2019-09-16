Under the skin: Why modern cars need 48V electrical systems

It may not sound like it, but it’s probably one of the smartest innovations aimed at making cars more sustainable that has emerged in the past few years: 48V technology.

It’s relatively cheap and fits into existing vehicle architectures but it’s only just coming of age. As well as providing a hybrid drive, it can handle loads of tasks that need doing around the car but previously used energy created by burning fuel.

While 48 might look like a figure plucked out of the air after a brainstorming session in the bar, there are good reasons for it. The first is that it’s classified as low voltage and safe. Anything above 60V in a car is deemed a high-voltage system – and a high-voltage system is a lot more expensive than a low-voltage one. The safety systems, power controllers and heavy cabling involved in a high-voltage system all contribute to the high price, whether it’s 65V or 800V. Power (watts) derives from the voltage and the current (amperage). Increase either and the wattage goes up. But increasing amperage requires the use of larger, heavier, more expensive cables to reduce electrical resistance, whereas using a higher voltage and lower current doesn’t. A 48V battery is small and relatively inexpensive and installation is straightforward because a 48V electrical architecture sits alongside the car’s original 12V system.

The use of 48V architectures is on the rise because the electrical consumption of cars has gone up due to more complex infotainment, connectivity and navigation systems and the dozens of driver assistance systems emerging. Cameras, radar, sensors and controllers plus the electronic systems to go with them all need more power than a 12V system can deliver. A 48V set-up also allows jobs normally done by the engine – such as powering electric water pumps, air conditioning compressors, oil pumps and heating – to be offloaded to electrical power, saving fuel. Automatic gearboxes can function when engines are shut down thanks to electric oil pumps; stop/start becomes smoother and can kick in before the car comes to a halt saving more fuel; and electric boosters in diesels reduce turbo lag.