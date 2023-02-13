BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Under the skin: Why Mazda rotary engine is a perfect fit for hybrids
UP NEXT
Used car buying guide: Mercedes-Benz G-Class W463

Under the skin: Why Mazda rotary engine is a perfect fit for hybrids

With various attempts to crack range-extending hybrids, Mazda proves mechanical isolation is key
News
3 mins read
13 February 2023

The new Mazda MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV series plug-in hybrid will be the first of its kind to enter production using a rotary engine to drive the generator. 

Manufacturers started tinkering with range-extended EVs way back in the dark ages (it’s a relative term). Some early creations were pretty clunky and a product of the technology available at the time. 

Unsurprisingly, given its predilection for quirky cars, Citroën was all over the idea. In the late 1990s, it rolled out the experimental Saxo Dynavolt with NiCad batteries topped up by a 200cc two-stroke twin. That was followed a year or so later by the Berlingo Dynavolt with a NiCad battery pack giving a range of 60 miles backed up by a 500cc twincylinder Lombardini four-stroke engine. 

Related articles

Unlike classic range extenders, the power it made was fed straight to the electric drive motor, the idea being that the vehicle would return to base at night with the battery flat and ready for an overnight plug-in charge. Many similar ideas have popped up since, including Jaguar’s Limo Green, an executive take on the same concept using a Lotus-developed range-extender unit (twin cylinders with an integrated generator). 

So twin-cylinder engines seemed to be ‘the thing’ for range extenders – until Audi showed the fruits of the A1 E-tron programme in 2010. The electric Audi A1 was powered by a 12kWh lithium ion battery pack supported by a 254cc rotary engine that operated at a steady 5000rpm driving a 15kW generator when needed and fitted perfectly into the existing spare wheel well. 

It was a simply beautiful little thing to drive, the engine was almost completely silent and, starting fully charged, the car could travel almost 150 miles on 12 litres of petrol (which was the size of the fuel tank). All of which bodes well for Mazda’s R-EV with its 8C, 830cc single-disc rotary engine doing much the same as the A1’s smaller unit but from the front, not the rear, of the car. 

The engine is fairly small still, with a 120mm rotor radius and an overall width of 840mm. Range from the 17.8kWh battery is 53 miles and electric drive power is 168bhp, with 192lb ft of torque. Mazda’s rotary engines have been criticised in the past for lacklustre torque, heavier fuel consumption and greater challenges in controlling emissions. But disconnected completely from the mechanical drivetrain, as this one now is, could it have finally found its ideal role? 

The 8C is direct fuel injected for the first time, has a higher compression ratio of 11.9:1 and wider rotor seals (from 2mm to 2.5mm) and doesn’t have to make the transient response to the driver’s throttle input. Unlike the A1 E-tron, the engine doesn’t quite run at a steady RPM but increases and decreases revs within a 2000-4500rpm operating window. This is to create a more direct correlation between the engine note and the driving experience. 

Advertisement

Latest Drives

Mazda CX 60 Diesel front 3:4 driving hero
Mazda CX-60 3.3 e-SkyActiv D 2023 first drive
Mazda CX-60 3.3 e-SkyActiv D 2023 first drive
01 Genesis GV60 RWD FD 2023 hero front
Genesis GV60 Premium UK first drive
Genesis GV60 Premium UK first drive
01 Peugeot 408 Puretech 130 FD 2023 front driving
Peugeot 408 Puretech 130 2023 UK first drive
Peugeot 408 Puretech 130 2023 UK first drive
lexus lc5 review 2023 01 front
Lexus LC 500 2023 UK first drive
Lexus LC 500 2023 UK first drive
Pagani Huayra R lead
Pagani Huayra R first drive
Pagani Huayra R first drive

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Audi A1 S Line 2019 road test review - hero front

Audi A1

The original A1 showed that even superminis can be luxurious. Now there’s another one, with its sights set on the Mini

Read our review
Back to top
Car Review
Audi A1
Audi A1 S Line 2019 road test review - hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

Where it will also score is in the inherent smoothness that the complete lack of reciprocating parts gives, potentially making it the perfect hybrid power unit.

Why Volkswagen’s ID 7 is reinventing the air vent

From heating to heating and air conditioning to climate control and now to smart air conditioning. It was probably inevitable that someone would reinvent the air vent, and Volkswagen’s ID 7 promises to be the first across the line. Among other smart features, including noting the position of the sun, the ID 7’s climate control will get smart air vents that will direct air flow dynamically and horizontally to give the best effect.

Used cars for sale

 Audi A1 1.4 TFSI Sport Euro 5 (s/s) 3dr
2013
£7,065
86,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi A1 1.4 TFSI Sport Sportback Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£12,000
34,010miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi A1 1.0 TFSI 30 Sport Sportback Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£19,999
7,150miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi A1 Sportback 1.0 TFSI 25 Sport Sportback S Tronic Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£20,495
19,266miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi A1 1.6 TDI Sport Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2017
£11,800
43,175miles
Diesel
Manual
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi A1 1.5 TFSI 35 S Line Sportback S Tronic Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£25,799
5,763miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi A1 1.4 TFSI S Line Sportback Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£14,000
34,926miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi A1 1.0 TFSI 25 Technik Sportback Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£15,800
51,892miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi A1 1.5 TFSI 35 S Line Style Edition Sportback S Tronic Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£24,000
15,666miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

Mazda CX 60 Diesel front 3:4 driving hero
Mazda CX-60 3.3 e-SkyActiv D 2023 first drive
Mazda CX-60 3.3 e-SkyActiv D 2023 first drive
01 Genesis GV60 RWD FD 2023 hero front
Genesis GV60 Premium UK first drive
Genesis GV60 Premium UK first drive
01 Peugeot 408 Puretech 130 FD 2023 front driving
Peugeot 408 Puretech 130 2023 UK first drive
Peugeot 408 Puretech 130 2023 UK first drive
lexus lc5 review 2023 01 front
Lexus LC 500 2023 UK first drive
Lexus LC 500 2023 UK first drive
Pagani Huayra R lead
Pagani Huayra R first drive
Pagani Huayra R first drive

View all latest drives