Remote driving nears reality as legislation takes shape

Remote control driving recently hit the headlines again thanks to the publication of a report by the Law Commission of England and Wales, which made a series of recommendations regarding the technology.

The idea revolves around driverless vehicles for rental on our roads controlled by a teleoperator potentially hundreds – or even thousands – of miles away. Those in the industry have welcomed the Law Commission’s intervention as a significant step forward.

Their rationale is simple, as Koosha Kaveh, co-founder of Imperium Drive, which owns Fetch – a company operating remotely controlled vehicles in Milton Keynes – explains.

Says Koovah: “The Law Commission has shown to anyone out there who was wondering if this is going to be banned, that it won’t be… it’s going to be regulated. It’s here to stay. Investors are now confident that the regulatory risk has gone down.”

An Autocar visit to Fetch’s operation in 2021 provided a fascinating insight into how the tech works. A passenger car on a public road is controlled by a teleoperator behind a steering wheel monitoring a collection of screens – in Fetch’s case, in an office in Milton Keynes. The connection is via cellular networks, and the cars are fitted with cameras for enhanced visibility.

Fetch’s model allows customers to order a vehicle on demand that will turn up at their doorstep and take them where they want in central Milton Keynes. It is, in essence, a taxi-like service that negates the need to own a car and promises to be more affordable than traditional cabs by removing the human driver from the vehicle.

Fetch isn’t the only company competing in this space. In Germany, Berlin-based Vay is promoting its own version of the tech, which it labels ‘teledriving’. Vay recently received permission to operate cars without any human safety operators in Hamburg, the first time this has been allowed in Europe. In addition, at MWC in February, it showed how a car in Berlin could be controlled by a teleoperator in Barcelona.