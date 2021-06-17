BACK TO ALL NEWS
Porsche introduces updated infotainment for 2022 models

PCM 6.0 operating system brings new apps, revamped display and wireless Android support
News
2 mins read
24 January 2022

Newly-configured Porsche 911, Taycan, Cayenne and Panamera models will now arrive with the firm's latest Porsche Communication Management (PCM) 6.0 infotainment system.

The upgrade includes stronger links to mobile devices, a revised user interface and wireless Android Auto functionality.

Natural voice control, and intelligent navigation that can better plan charging stops for electric vehicles is also part of the latest software.

Another key feature that will be introduced is the integration of Spotify, which connects to the service directly without having to use a smartphone. 

A basic version of PCM 6.0 was used for the first time in the Taycan, but now Porsche is rolling out the software to newly-configured Porsche 911, Porsche Cayenne and Porsche Panamera models, starting in the next few weeks.

Is is unclear if these latest updates will be rolling out to existing owners, although Porsche has previously said that PCM 6.0-equipped cars would be able to recieve over-the-air updates.

 

The latest update follows a previous release last summer that saw the introduction of wired Android Auto, wireless Apple CarPlay and integration of Apple Music, as well as real-time traffic integration.

“PCM 6.0 is certainly a big step we’re taking again. The look and feel is new; it’s tidier, it’s more intuitive,” said Martin Bayer, Porsche’s software engineer for connected infotainment, at the time.  

“Personalisation is very important for us. We offer very individual settings for each individual Porsche customer; that means they have the option of configuring both the menu bar and the launcher themselves. They can drag and drop the controls they use most often into the launcher and customise it to a very high degree.”

The new features are linked together through the Porsche Connect app, which allows drivers to check vehicle data and remotely operate certain vehicle functions, including navigation information and convenience features. 

Drivers can also display their phone calendar on their infotainment screen and remotely park the car using the app. 

The Porsche Connect app will integrate with a free race-circuit-training app called Porsche Track Precision, which drivers can use to record, analyse and display driving data from their own laps driven from 300 race circuits. 718 and 911 models will have access to the app, and Porsche plans to expand it to further cars. 

“All you need to use the Track Precision app is a Porsche, your phone and a race track. The motivation for the app was that we noticed customers were recording more and more," said Eduard Schulz, head of Porsche’s Connect Car apps. 

“It was clear to us, seeing as we had the vehicle data, that we could fuse it with video and have an attractive telemetry system on the smartphone.”

Customers can also link up GoPro cameras to the system.

Tonrichard 20 June 2021

Does anyone know when we can expect an update for the 718 Boxster and Cayman? Button heavy and small SatNav/Infotainment screen looking decidedly dated compared with the 992 and other Porsche models. Interior long be left behind by the Audi TT. Has held me off buying. Quite like the prospect of some hybrid option as a power boost but I guess that is going to have to wait for the next generation.

Peter Cavellini 19 June 2021

Citytiger@, I don't listen to music in the Car,and yes, I notice that most infotainment systems are same setup, I agree, playing engine sounds through the speakers is terrible, so, want to hear the Engine sounds?, flick the Window, and listen, or buy one from the 2000-2010 era.Oh, by the way,bit sexist dissing the females.

Deputy 19 June 2021

@Citytiger - first paragraph states that Android Auto now to be added (finally).  Still not as bad as BMW was of course, which had the crazy situation where an Android Phone could be used as a key but only Apple phones could link to the infotainment!  (I also recall reading on another tech article that Porsche focussed on Apple as 87% of Porsche buyers had iPhones)

