Porsche introduces updated infotainment for 2022 models

Newly-configured Porsche 911, Taycan, Cayenne and Panamera models will now arrive with the firm's latest Porsche Communication Management (PCM) 6.0 infotainment system.

The upgrade includes stronger links to mobile devices, a revised user interface and wireless Android Auto functionality.

Natural voice control, and intelligent navigation that can better plan charging stops for electric vehicles is also part of the latest software.

Another key feature that will be introduced is the integration of Spotify, which connects to the service directly without having to use a smartphone.

A basic version of PCM 6.0 was used for the first time in the Taycan, but now Porsche is rolling out the software to newly-configured Porsche 911, Porsche Cayenne and Porsche Panamera models, starting in the next few weeks.

Is is unclear if these latest updates will be rolling out to existing owners, although Porsche has previously said that PCM 6.0-equipped cars would be able to recieve over-the-air updates.

The latest update follows a previous release last summer that saw the introduction of wired Android Auto, wireless Apple CarPlay and integration of Apple Music, as well as real-time traffic integration.

“PCM 6.0 is certainly a big step we’re taking again. The look and feel is new; it’s tidier, it’s more intuitive,” said Martin Bayer, Porsche’s software engineer for connected infotainment, at the time.

“Personalisation is very important for us. We offer very individual settings for each individual Porsche customer; that means they have the option of configuring both the menu bar and the launcher themselves. They can drag and drop the controls they use most often into the launcher and customise it to a very high degree.”