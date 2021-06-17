Porsche introduces updated infotainment for 2022 models

Newly-configured Porsche 911, Taycan, Cayenne and Panamera models will now arrive with the firm's latest Porsche Communication Management (PCM) 6.0 infotainment system.
The upgrade includes stronger links to mobile devices, a revised user interface and wireless Android Auto functionality.
Natural voice control, and intelligent navigation that can better plan charging stops for electric vehicles is also part of the latest software.
Another key feature that will be introduced is the integration of Spotify, which connects to the service directly without having to use a smartphone.
A basic version of PCM 6.0 was used for the first time in the Taycan, but now Porsche is rolling out the software to newly-configured Porsche 911, Porsche Cayenne and Porsche Panamera models, starting in the next few weeks.
Is is unclear if these latest updates will be rolling out to existing owners, although Porsche has previously said that PCM 6.0-equipped cars would be able to recieve over-the-air updates.
The latest update follows a previous release last summer that saw the introduction of wired Android Auto, wireless Apple CarPlay and integration of Apple Music, as well as real-time traffic integration.
“PCM 6.0 is certainly a big step we’re taking again. The look and feel is new; it’s tidier, it’s more intuitive,” said Martin Bayer, Porsche’s software engineer for connected infotainment, at the time.
“Personalisation is very important for us. We offer very individual settings for each individual Porsche customer; that means they have the option of configuring both the menu bar and the launcher themselves. They can drag and drop the controls they use most often into the launcher and customise it to a very high degree.”
Join the debate
Add your comment
Does anyone know when we can expect an update for the 718 Boxster and Cayman? Button heavy and small SatNav/Infotainment screen looking decidedly dated compared with the 992 and other Porsche models. Interior long be left behind by the Audi TT. Has held me off buying. Quite like the prospect of some hybrid option as a power boost but I guess that is going to have to wait for the next generation.
Citytiger@, I don't listen to music in the Car,and yes, I notice that most infotainment systems are same setup, I agree, playing engine sounds through the speakers is terrible, so, want to hear the Engine sounds?, flick the Window, and listen, or buy one from the 2000-2010 era.Oh, by the way,bit sexist dissing the females.
@Citytiger - first paragraph states that Android Auto now to be added (finally). Still not as bad as BMW was of course, which had the crazy situation where an Android Phone could be used as a key but only Apple phones could link to the infotainment! (I also recall reading on another tech article that Porsche focussed on Apple as 87% of Porsche buyers had iPhones)