Polestar previews future tech with new driver monitoring system

The system makes use of two cameras to track the driver’s head, eye and eyelid movements
15 December 2022

Polestar will preview its next-generation technology with the reveal of a new driver assistance system, which will debut on the upcoming Polestar 3 SUV

Set to be presented to the public at CES in Las Vegas in early January, the new system has been developed in partnership with Smart Eye, a Swedish tech firm which specialises in digital eye-tracking systems. 

Polestar says the system consists of two automatic cameras which track the driver’s head, eye and eyelid movements to detect distractions, drowsiness or “a disconnected driver.” The system can also perform an emergency stop or activate warning messages. 

The firm says the system plays a major role in the entire vehicle’s driver monitoring system (DMS) which also includes pilot assist, lane assist, driver alert control and adaptive cruise control. 

The system will first appear on the Polestar 3, but it will not be included as a standard feature. The 3 is already available for customer order, starting from £79,900 in the UK with the first cars set to be delivered by the end of 2023. 

Polestar told Autocar there were no confirmed plans to implement the technology on to the existing Polestar 2 or the future Polestar 6, the firm's convertible sports car which sold out just one week after its public debut. 

“This technology addresses some of the main reasons behind fatal accidents and can help save lives by prompting the driver to refocus attention on the road – and can initiate preventive action when they don’t, or can’t,” said Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar boss. 

“We are excited to have our fellow Swedish innovators on our stand at CES. With over one million cars now featuring our advanced driver monitoring technology, it’s a great opportunity to showcase what lies beneath the surface in one of the latest cars to join our family,” added Martin Krantz, Smart Eye CEO. 

Peter Cavellini 15 December 2022

 Sounds like it's needed, too often you see the habitual mobile user behind the Wheel, or munching something, slurping a beverage, the over worked delivery driver, any person infact who drives for a living, and that's before you get to the distracted ones who for various reasons aren't paying attention,so, yes a Nanny checking up on you might be a good thing.

xxxx 15 December 2022

Lets see what happens when the driver uses the touch screen to change the fan speed, will the camera track the car heading into the hedge

