BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Panasonic claims new battery tech will increase range by 20%
UP NEXT
Subs exclusive: Polestar customers not deterred by price hike

Panasonic claims new battery tech will increase range by 20%

Major supplier says improved batteries will also allow electric vehicles to be roomier and lighter
News
2 mins read
13 July 2022

Major battery supplier Panasonic has claimed its new technology could increase range by 20%, allowing for roomier and lighter EVs.

The Japanese company is working to make its batteries more energy-dense. This would mean the same size pack could deliver a longer range and give manufacturers the chance to use smaller batteries without forfeiting any distance.

To do this, Panasonic plans to use a new mix of additives to allow individual cells to run at a higher voltage without damaging the battery’s performance, chief technology officer Shoichiro Watanabe told Reuters.

Related articles

He said the firm plans to roll out this new technology in stages over several years, then advance it enough to hit its 20% target by 2030. However, he didn't confirm how far away the first implementation of this chemistry into batteries would be.

When its goal is achieved, the Long Range variant of the Tesla Model Y could increase its range by 62 miles from 331 to 393. Panasonic is a long-standing supplier of battery parts to Tesla.

"The race among battery makers has been to come up with more potent and effective additives," Watanabe said.

He added that, as the battery system is the most expensive element of an EV, anything that can improve performance, as well as lower costs, will help to draw more investment.

The new battery chemistry would also be combined with another new technology that Panasonic is working on, which it says can slow a battery’s degradation at a higher voltage.

This is important to its goal, because higher voltages allow for an increased ability to store energy but subsequently reduce battery performance in the long term.

Speaking to Reuters, Shirley Meng, a professor at the University of Chicago, said that “improving energy density by 20% is entirely possible” but only if Panasonic can deliver on the improvements described.

Used cars for sale

 Vauxhall Agila 1.2 Vvt Ecoflex S 5dr
2015
£4,799
37,800miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Fiat Punto 1.2 Pop 3dr
2015
£4,990
49,114miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Nissan Micra 1.2 Visia 5dr
2015
£5,000
60,313miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Nissan Micra 1.2 Visia 5dr
2015
£5,000
60,294miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Fiat 500 1.2 Pop 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£5,000
24,220miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Dacia Sandero 1.2 16v 75 Ambiance 5dr
2015
£5,095
48,800miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Celerio 1.0 Sz3 5dr
2015
£5,101
63,386miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Renault Twingo 1.0 Sce Play 5dr
2015
£5,113
51,402miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Meriva 1.4i 16v Exclusiv 5dr
2015
£5,150
74,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

Peugeot 308 front tracking
Peugeot 308 1.6 Hybrid 225 GT Premium 2022 UK review
Peugeot 308 1.6 Hybrid 225 GT Premium 2022 UK review
kia niro ev 2022 001 tracking front
Kia Niro EV 2022 review
Kia Niro EV 2022 review
kia niro phev 2022 001 tracking front
Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review
Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review
1 Ford Focus ST 2022 front corner
Ford Focus ST automatic 2022 UK review
Ford Focus ST automatic 2022 UK review
01 Skoda Karoq 2022 FD hero track
The Skoda Karoq has just been facelifted...
Skoda Karoq 2.0 TSI 4x4 review
Skoda Karoq 2.0 TSI 4x4 review

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

Latest Drives

Peugeot 308 front tracking
Peugeot 308 1.6 Hybrid 225 GT Premium 2022 UK review
Peugeot 308 1.6 Hybrid 225 GT Premium 2022 UK review
kia niro ev 2022 001 tracking front
Kia Niro EV 2022 review
Kia Niro EV 2022 review
kia niro phev 2022 001 tracking front
Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review
Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review
1 Ford Focus ST 2022 front corner
Ford Focus ST automatic 2022 UK review
Ford Focus ST automatic 2022 UK review
01 Skoda Karoq 2022 FD hero track
The Skoda Karoq has just been facelifted...
Skoda Karoq 2.0 TSI 4x4 review
Skoda Karoq 2.0 TSI 4x4 review

View all latest drives