Nissan ramps up self-driving programme with Luminar lidar tech

Nissan has partnered lidar developer Luminar to integrate advanced autonomous functionality into its next generation of cars.

The Japanese manufacturer is using a specially adapted version of its Skyline saloon to test and configure Luminar's sensors - which will also be used by future cars from Volvo and Mercedes.

Nissan's 'Ground Truth Perception' autonomous driving system is said to provide "highly accurate, real-time information about the vehicle’s surrounding environment to dramatically enhance collision avoidance".

It uses an array of cameras, radar sensors and lidar devices to determine the shape and distance of objects around the vehicle, as well as the surrounding topography and terrain, so that the car can "judge and automatically perform required collision-avoidance operations".

With this functionality, Nissan's vehicles will also be able to change lanes automatically to avoid stopped vehicles or other obstacles - and can provide detailed navigation data in areas with poor signal.

While Luminar has handled the integration of lidar sensors into Nissan's prototype vehicle, California-based simulator developer Applied Intuition has explored a range of possible dangerous situations virtually.

Nissan aims to complete development of the Ground Truth Perception system by the middle of this decade, first rolling it out to "select new models" before implementing it across "virtually" the entire line-up by 2030.

In the run-up to that roll-out, the firm will seek to improve the scope and functionality of its hardware, but R&D boss Takao Asami also noted that the time frame allows Nissan to demonstrate to global authorities that technology like this can be used on public roads.

"In Europe and China," he explained, "hands-off [driving] is not allowed in general, so we think we have to offer data that explains why we believe the system is safe enough to raise the level of regulation to allow such a system on the street."