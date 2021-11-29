Nissan shows radical new concepts to preview EV future

Nissan has shown four new concept cars and detailed an ambitious transformation plan for the next eight years, giving clues to its next-generation electric cars.

The headline unveiling is the Chill-Out concept, which is familiar from earlier preview images issued by Nissan when it confirmed a new electric crossover will be built at Sunderland in the coming years.

Although unconfirmed, the Chill-Out is expected to closely preview the styling of this future production model, which has earlier been said to prioritise "making the switch to electric driving even more accessible".

As with the eventual production car, which could serve as a replacement for the Nissan Leaf, the concept sits atop the same CMF-EV architecture as the forthcoming Ariya SUV and uses the same e-4ORCE, twin-motor four-wheel drive system.

It is described as "a new way to think about mobility". Technical details are thin on the ground, but its sleek, minimalist cabin – which notably does not feature a traditional steering wheel or pedals – indicates its autonomous potential. During its 'Nissan Ambition 2030' presentation, Nissan pledged to ramp up the roll-out of self-driving technology, installing ProPilot assist systems on 2.5 million vehicles by 2026 and lidar sensors on nearly all vehicles by 2030.

The other three concepts, meanwhile, look further ahead, previewing how "advancements in battery technology, hardware and packaging can offer customers a wide variety of mobility solutions to match their needs and lifestyles".

Notably, each is imagined to feature a solid-state battery as part of an adaptable skateboard platform. Nissan has not yet named this structure, nor confirmed its production potential, but said it features two motors, a "very low" centre of gravity, optimal mass distribution and e-4ORCE four-wheel drive.