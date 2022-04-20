UK drivers will be able to watch television in self-driving cars

Drivers in the UK will be able to watch television while in a moving car under planned changes to the Highway Code that address the impending roll-out of self-driving vehicles.
Despite drivers being allowed to view content not related to driving on built-in display screens when the self-driving vehicle is in control, it will still be illegal to use mobile phones in the same scenario.
The Department for Transport (DfT) said that research has shown that mobile phones pose a greater risk in distracting drivers.
Other changes to the Highway Code are intended to ensure the first wave of self-driving technology will be used safely, explaining that while the vehicle is travelling in self-driving mode, the motorist must be ready to take back control in a timely manner if prompted, such as when a motorway exit is approaching.
The Code also now states: “While an automated vehicle is driving itself, you are not responsible for how it drives, and you do not need to pay attention to the road."
The Government is predicting that Britain’s first vehicles approved for self-driving could be ready for use later this year. It added that vehicles will “undergo rigorous testing and only be approved as self-driving when they have met stringent standards”.
The first step towards self-driving cars is likely to be vehicles travelling at slow speeds on motorways in congested traffic. So-called ALKS (automated lane-keeping systems) enable a vehicle to drive itself in a single lane up to 37 mph, with the driver able to take back control if required.
The government first announced plans for implementing ALKS widely last year, when it laid out how the technology could legally be defined as self-driving as long as vehicles using it receive GB type approval and that there's no evidence challenging a car’s ability to self-drive.
It intends to have a full regulatory framework to support the widespread roll-out of autonomous vehicles by 2025. It said that it will “help make the movement of people and goods safer, greener and more efficient”.
Transport minister Trudy Harrison said: “This is a major milestone in our safe introduction of self-driving vehicles, which will revolutionise the way we travel, making our future journeys greener, safer and more reliable.
“This exciting technology is developing at pace right here in Great Britain, and we’re ensuring we have strong foundations in place for drivers when it takes to our roads.
“In doing so, we can help improve travel for all while boosting economic growth across the nation and securing Britain’s place as a global science superpower.”
I thought the recent highway code changes were mad in not having an appreciation of how the real world works, but this just adds to the lunacy.
Who are these people making these terrible decisions, and shouldnt they be criminally prosecuted when people die as a result of their rule making?
Although sitting in long tailbacks over the Easter weekend due to several accidents on the M25 causing chaos when the emergency services couldn't get through the traffic to tend to them convinces me that a lot of unsuitable people are being put in positions of responsibility now and making decisions that are putting lives in danger.
They're the same lunatics who created "smart" motorways, taking away the only safe place you can go if you break down. Utter idiots.
Apparently any accidents will be the responsibility of the insurance company to sort out, not the driver. If I was the CEO of an insurance company I would make it clear that we would not be insuring autonomous vehicles at all, until the technology has been in use for several years, and then only if it has been proven to be infallible.
Imagine the scenario, it's four O'clock in the afternoon, your heading home after a busy Day, you pop the Car into autonomous mode, then reac over and switch the Tv on to your fav channel, perhaps a Film channel, so in the one mile tailback you've got something to pass the time sitting still or stop start traffic flow, what if you didn't notice what's going on around you?, not everyone might have an autonomous Car, and really, what's a Car for?