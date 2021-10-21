New Coventry EV battery factory secures backing from council

Warwick District Council and Coventry City Council have approved an early-stage planning application for a £2.5bn EV battery factory at Coventry airport.
Approval of the outline planning application – an agreement in principle to the development of a site – takes the 530,000 sq m facility one step closer to reality. Outline planning permission is expected to be officially granted in March, when the government has been consulted on the plans.
Final planning permission will be submitted once the necessary investment has been achieved and an end user for the facility identified.
The West Midlands Gigafactory, as it is known, is a public-private joint venture between Coventry City Council and Coventry Airport, who are seeking £2.5bn of investment over the next four years. They are pursuing investment opportunities with "battery manufacturers from around the globe", and Autocar understands discussions are ongoing with the government-backed Advanced Propulsion Centre, which has £1bn of funding available for UK-based mobility projects.
It has not been confirmed how close the project is to reaching its fundraising goal.
Ultimately, the site will cover 530,000 square metres, have an annual capacity of 60GWh, add contribute a claimed £434 million in gross value to the regional economy.
The proposal also claims that 6000 new jobs will be created, with tens of thousands added to the supply chain, and that the factory will be powered by 100% green energy, including solar and wind power.
The applicants say too that Coventry Airport is an ideal location for an EV battery factory, because it's adjacent to the UK Battery Industrialisation Centre, which is the UK’s largest battery research centre.
“It's mission critical that the West Midlands secures a gigafactory, both for the future of our region’s automotive industry and the huge economic and job benefits it would bring, as well as the future of our planet,” said West Midlands mayor Andy Street.
“The West Midlands is already home to the country’s biggest car manufacturer, Europe’s largest research centre of its kind, the UK’s only battery industrialisation centre and a world-leading supply chain. A gigafactory therefore is the natural next step for the UK’s automotive heartland, and I will not rest until we have secured one."
The proposed factory has also been backed by local MPs, Warwick District Council, Warwickshire County Council, the West Midlands Combined Authority and the Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership.
60 GWh annual capacity - is that right?
That would only mean 1,000 average size 60KWh car batteries. Maybe it's a micro plant, or perhaps it should read 50 TWh (terra watt hours)?
Woops, no delete!
It actually means capacity is 1 million 60KWh batteries per year, which does make sense.
Silly me!
No recycling facility?
The VW Plant at Salzgitter may well have the capacity to take the whole of Europe's redundant batteries at this time. As the volume increases there will be an opportunity for a U.K. plant to be developed to deal with our own.
The above should carry a Fake news warning.
If you took any interest in European news, Tesla or their Gigafactory, you will have known that the reason Musk went to Germany is because they offered him a 1 billion Euro subsidy. And the German taxpayer ain't too happy about it.
That particular decision was based on the highest bidder. If we had offered him 1.1 billion Euro to build his factory here, no doubt you'd be complaining we were paying over the odds to attract business and Brexit would get the blame of that too.
We're out of the EU and contrary to what people were saying, investment is happening in the UK. I know it's a tough pill to swallow for some, but get over it.
Anyone who sees another potential investment of this scale as a negative needs their head examined.
Ever been to Derby? there is quite a big Toyota plant. Nearly all Toyotas now are hybrids with various sized batteries. There is a rather big factory in Durham making Nissans, the big selling Qashqai will soon be launched as a series hybrid so another potential battery customer, they will also be making a lot more hybrids and EV's. Nissan turns out as many as JLR combined and Toyota about a 3rd. There is also Vauxhall still making quite a lot of cars, increasingly hybrid and EV, so it doesn't all revolve around JLR.
So are you thinking that Nissan will eschew there own batteries in favour of the Coventry PowerPoint offering ?
Similarly the government have just supported Vauxhall and Ford to develop EV components. And then there is the Blythe battery factory under way in the North East. Coventry will need something very lightweight and low cost to compete with those.