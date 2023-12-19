Mercedes to use turquoise lights for self-driving cars

Mercedes-Benz will use turquoise daytime running lights to signal that a car is driving autonomously in the US, after the technology was approved for use in California and Nevada.

The two American states were the first to approve Mercedes’ level-three automated driving technology for use on public roads.

Named Drive Pilot, the optional lidar-based system allows the Mercedes S-Class and Mercedes EQS to drive themselves at speeds of up to 40mph.

It guides the vehicle in its lane, actively reacting to the distance of the vehicle in front. It can also acknowledge traffic and road signs and perform evasive manoeuvres independently.

According to guidelines from engineering standards organisation SAE International, Drive Pilot meets the first level of autonomy in which human involvement isn't needed for driving the car.

As such, drivers will be able to take their hands off the wheel and perform “secondary activities” on the car's infotainment display, such as sorting emails and online shopping.

However, drivers must be ready to take the reins in poor conditions, such as inclement weather.

The car will perform an emergency procedure if the driver doesn't take back control following urgent prompting or after an expiration timer is sounded, coming to a standstill, switching on its hazard warning lights and unlocking its doors.

The new turquoise lights – an industry first – will be used to signal to other road users that Drive Pilot is active.

Mercedes said it chose turquoise for its visibility and distinctiveness from the colours used for traffic signals and traditional vehicle lighting.

According to Mercedes, the system could benefit police officers by allowing them to more easily identify that a driver isn't in control of their car and whether they should be performing “secondary activities”.