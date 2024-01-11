BACK TO ALL NEWS
Mercedes doubles down on mega screens

Physical buttons are not on the company's agenda, as it pushes further away from traditional user interfaces
11 January 2024

Mercedes models will offer more and even larger screens in their interiors over the coming years.

The firm’s chief technology officer, Markus Schäfer, told Autocar at CES in Las Vegas that Mercedes is still "on a trajectory where you see even more screens in the car", at a time when some competitors are scaling back on ever-larger touchscreens in favour of a return to more physical buttons.

Mercedes has introduced the so-called MBUX Hyperscreen into some of its electric cars, including the Mercedes EQS, and this seamless, pillar-to-pillar screen is what Schäfer sees as being rolled out across more models in the future.

"Mercedes will go to seamless screens from left to right. That's the next evolution," he said.

He described this screen as a "really stunning experience" and a huge development over the separate bonded screens behind glass. "I think this screen is a very essential part for us, at least for the next couple of years."

The firm will look to continue to use OLED technology from LG to ensure a high-quality display. The screen itself is more than 1.4m wide.

Schäfer doesn't see any alternative to such screens, and while the firm has investigated more augmented reality projection through the windscreen, he considers these to have "many downsides".

"That's why our way is clearly working with high-quality screens," he said. "New technologies are coming up for a really seamless experience and we are going to be using gaming engine technology to make it even more attractive and create stunning visualisation for us to be really immersive."

Schäfer also confirmed a wider roll-out of AI within Mercedes cars, after a beta trial of using ChatGPT in models in the US last year. Mercedes also announced at CES a new AI virtual assistant that a driver will be able to communicate with and carry out commands in the car.

However, in the case of ChatGPT, Schäfer said Mercedes is having to watch closely what it tells drivers because "if it tells you something that's absolutely nonsense, you might be exposed to product liability cases because you're in a moving object, not like when you're sat with your smartphone asking something".

Mark is a journalist with more than a decade of top-level experience in the automotive industry. He first joined Autocar in 2009, having previously worked in local newspapers. He has held several roles at Autocar, including news editor, deputy editor, digital editor and his current position of editor, one he has held since 2017.

From this position he oversees all of Autocar's content across the print magazine, autocar.co.uk website, social media, video, and podcast channels, as well as our recent launch, Autocar Business. Mark regularly interviews the very top global executives in the automotive industry, telling their stories and holding them to account, meeting them at shows and events around the world.

Mark is a Car of the Year juror, a prestigious annual award that Autocar is one of the main sponsors of. He has made media appearances on the likes of the BBC, and contributed to titles including What Car?Move Electric and Pistonheads, and has written a column for The Sun.

Peter Cavellini 11 January 2024

Who says we need all this technology?, what's the age range?, is there any danger of losing concentration while driving if your in conversation with an AI assistant?, is the human factor being taken out of actually being in control of the vehicle?, how far do we want this to go?

