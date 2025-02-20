BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Mercedes-Benz tests solid-state battery with 620-mile range
UP NEXT
Futurama: Renault Group's new strategy to reach 'Champions League'

Mercedes-Benz tests solid-state battery with 620-mile range

Pack developed by Mercedes-Benz and US-based Factorial Energy, with prototype work carried out in the UK

Greg Kable
News
2 mins read
20 February 2025

Mercedes-Benz is testing a solid-state battery that could unlock a range of more than 620 miles on a single charge, with the first production car to use it scheduled to hit roads before the end of the decade.

Preliminary trials are being carried out to evaluate the efficiency, durability and performance of the pack that has been jointly created by the German car maker and the US-based Factorial Energy.

Mercedes is using an EQS saloon to test the battery, which first took to the road earlier this month. It has been lightly modified to accommodate the new pack, with work mainly focused on reworking the battery housing.

Related articles

Within the housing, the prototype uses a floating cell carrier, featuring pneumatic actuators developed by Mercedes-Benz’s Formula 1 engineers in Brixworth. This system manages the expansion and contraction of materials inside the battery cells during charging and discharging for improved stability and longevity.

While Mercedes-Benz has yet to disclose the full technical specifications of its prototype solid-state battery, it confirms that the EQS’s existing 12-module battery compartment allows for flexible configurations and capacities. The company claims the new energy storage technology offers around a 25% increase in range compared with a lithium ion battery of equivalent size and weight.

The current EQS 450+ saloon, equipped with a 118kWh lithium ion battery, has a WLTP-certified range of 511 miles. By contrast, Mercedes-Benz expects its new solid-state unit to push the EQS prototype’s range beyond 620 miles under real-world driving conditions.

In an announcement made in June last year, Factorial Energy – which has also partnered Hyundai and Stellantis – confirmed it had supplied Mercedes-Benz with battery cells featuring an energy density of up to 391Wh/kg and a charging capacity exceeding 106Ah. The pack also holds a patented lithium-metal anode and polymer separator.

The technology being trialled in the EQS prototype marks an initial step towards a more advanced solid-state battery, internally codenamed Solstice, which Mercedes-Benz and Factorial Energy are jointly developing. The next-generation unit replaces the polymer separator with a sulphide-based solid electrolyte, targeting an energy density of 450Wh/kg and an estimated 80% range increase over today’s lithium ion batteries.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

leapmotor t03 review lead
Leapmotor T03
7
Leapmotor T03
Polestar 3 review 2025 01
Polestar 3
8
Polestar 3
Toyota GR Yaris 2020 front cornering road
Used Toyota GR Yaris 2020-2024 review
10
Used Toyota GR Yaris 2020-2024 review
Medium 24520 maserati gt2 stradale 09
Maserati MC20 GT2 Stradale
Maserati MC20 GT2 Stradale
vauxhall corsa review 2023 01 tracking front
Vauxhall Corsa
7
Vauxhall Corsa

View all car reviews

Back to top

Together with the new battery technology, Mercedes-Benz is also pushing ahead with the development of new-generation silicon carbide inverters and power electronics. Currently under development at AMG High Performance Powertrain in Brixworth, they aim to bring higher power efficiency and improved performance to the car maker’s future models. 

Mercedes-Benz’s confirmation that it is testing solid-state battery technology in a modified EQS is expected to precede the launch of a new development concept, following the approach taken with the EQXX, which was unveiled in 2022. This future concept will showcase technology expected to be used on its upcoming new compact car line-up, including successors to the CLA saloon, CLA Shooting Brake, GLA/EQA and GLB/EQB.

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

used cars for sale

 Ford Fiesta 1.0T EcoBoost Zetec Powershift Euro 6 5dr
2017
£10,599
20,560miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Polestar 2 Dual Motor 78kWh Long Range Plus Pilot Fastback Auto 4WDE 5dr
2021
£22,199
36,205miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volvo XC90 2.0 D5 PowerPulse Momentum Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£21,995
70,532miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Jaguar I-PACE 400 90kWh SE Auto 4WD 5dr
2021
£24,499
21,989miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Land Rover RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 2.0 D200 MHEV Dynamic SE Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£40,230
7,755miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Jaguar F-PACE 2.0 D200 MHEV R-Dynamic S Auto AWD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£28,999
28,707miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Jaguar F-PACE 2.0 D200 MHEV R-Dynamic SE Black Auto AWD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£37,999
9,248miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Jaguar F-PACE 2.0 D200 MHEV R-Dynamic SE Black Auto AWD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£39,499
9,836miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Land Rover RANGE ROVER EVOQUE 1.5 P300e 12.2kWh SE Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£25,999
31,000miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all cars
In partnership with
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

leapmotor t03 review lead
Leapmotor T03
7
Leapmotor T03
Polestar 3 review 2025 01
Polestar 3
8
Polestar 3
Toyota GR Yaris 2020 front cornering road
Used Toyota GR Yaris 2020-2024 review
10
Used Toyota GR Yaris 2020-2024 review
Medium 24520 maserati gt2 stradale 09
Maserati MC20 GT2 Stradale
Maserati MC20 GT2 Stradale
vauxhall corsa review 2023 01 tracking front
Vauxhall Corsa
7
Vauxhall Corsa

View all car reviews