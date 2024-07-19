BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Hydrogen could still fuel the future of the combustion engine
UP NEXT
Hyundai Ioniq 5 update brings £3455 price drop

Hydrogen could still fuel the future of the combustion engine

The way cars are powered isn't a done deal yet – the mix of methods could be more interesting than ever before
Jesse Crosse
News
2 mins read
19 July 2024

Alpine’s exhibition of its Alpenglow prototype at the Spa 6 Hours endurance race in May demonstrated that the jury is far from out on the subject of alternative propulsion.

As did the announcement shortly after from Mazda, Subaru and Toyota that they had together committed to designing new compact combustion engines with integrated electric drive units and compatible with carbon-neutral fuels and hydrogen.

However gripped the world is by BEV technology, we’re still in the early stages of a transition away from fossil fuels, around which the entire global economy has been based for well over 100 years.

Related articles

The chances of it settling in any particular direction any time soon are slim, and ultimately it’s the viability, affordability, appeal and effectiveness of individual technologies, rather than any political decisions, that will decide how things fall. And while randomly selected dates like 2050 may seem a long way off, we might as well be talking about next week, considering the scale of change the world is facing.

The only thing we can count on is that the transport sector as a whole – land, air and sea – is moving towards sustainable energy. On the automotive side, manufacturers including BMW, Stellantis, Toyota and Honda have all worked on or are working on hydrogen combustion engines, if only to keep on top of the game.

The commercial vehicle industry is investing too, with players including JCB, MAN and Volvo Trucks.

Likewise, hydrogen fuel cells that convert hydrogen and oxygen into electricity are still in play.

The technologies neatly overlap: fuel cell vehicles share their hydrogen storage systems (high-pressure tanks) with hydrogen combustion engines and their electric drivetrain with BEVs.

Engineers and scientists argue the toss over which way is best, depending on their specialities, and opinions vary considerably.

FCEV proponents argue that the problem with electric cars is the need for a long stop to recharge the battery, whereas a hydrogen tank can be refilled pretty much as fast as the fuel tank in a petrol or diesel car.

BEV proponents argue that making electricity, converting it to hydrogen and then using energy to compress and decompress it for distribution and retailing makes no sense compared with making electricity and storing it directly in a battery.

The FCEV camp may then argue that it doesn’t matter if the outcome is zero CO2 emissions, sustainability and affordability.

Making hydrogen is also a way to store off-peak-generated green electricity, as a sort of ‘gas battery’.

Using green electricity to make hydrogen and from that liquid synthetic fuel adds to the range of possibilities, so it looks like manufacturers in all sectors will keep their options open.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Nissan Juke Hybrid front corner
Nissan Juke
7
Nissan Juke
Skoda Scala front three quarter
Skoda Scala
8
Skoda Scala
Ford Kuga hydrid S line 2024 front three quarter
Ford Kuga
6
Ford Kuga
1 Porsche 911 S:T 2024 tracking front
Porsche 911 S/T
10
Porsche 911 S/T
Audi A3 Sportback frontcorner1
Audi A3 Sportback
7
Audi A3 Sportback

View all car reviews

Back to top

Although the days of undiluted ICE power may be coming to an end, the outlook isn’t as bleak as it sounds for car lovers. The way future cars will be powered and by what isn’t a done deal yet. It could be more complex and interesting than ever before, with more options to choose from.

Advertisement

used cars for sale

Vauxhall Corsa 1.2i Excite Euro 6 3dr (a/c)
2015
£4,995
65,654miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Audi A4 Avant 2.0 TFSI SE S Tronic Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£12,750
50,475miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Skoda KAROQ 1.5 TSI ACT SE Technology DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£18,995
25,215miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 SE Premium Euro 6 5dr
2020
£10,198
28,748miles
Petrol
Manual
5
BMW X2 2.0 20i M Sport X DCT SDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£17,198
43,761miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Mercedes-Benz GLC 2.0 GLC250 AMG Line (Premium) G-Tronic+ 4MATIC Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£24,000
56,152miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Kia Ceed 1.6 CRDi 1 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£7,198
60,585miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Audi Q2 1.6 TDI 30 Sport S Tronic Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£14,698
55,284miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Hyundai Tucson 1.6 GDi SE Nav Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£13,698
33,595miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powered By
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Nissan Juke Hybrid front corner
Nissan Juke
7
Nissan Juke
Skoda Scala front three quarter
Skoda Scala
8
Skoda Scala
Ford Kuga hydrid S line 2024 front three quarter
Ford Kuga
6
Ford Kuga
1 Porsche 911 S:T 2024 tracking front
Porsche 911 S/T
10
Porsche 911 S/T
Audi A3 Sportback frontcorner1
Audi A3 Sportback
7
Audi A3 Sportback

View all car reviews