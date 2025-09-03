BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Horse reveals drop-in range-extender conversion for EVs
UP NEXT
Hyundai to preview Ioniq 3 with radical electric hot hatch concept

Horse reveals drop-in range-extender conversion for EVs

Renault, Geely and Aramco-backed engine builder claims new kit is no larger than a briefcase

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
1 min read
3 September 2025

Renault-backed combustion engine firm Horse has revealed a range-extender powertrain that has been designed to allow easy conversions of battery-electric vehicles.

The new set-up, which will be shown by the Renault, Geely and Aramco joint-venture at the Munich motor show, comprises a naturally-aspirated 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine with an integrated generator and inverter. It produces up to 94bhp and is claimed to be no larger than a briefcase. As such, the unit – named C15 – can be installed in the ‘frunk’ of an EV or at its rear end; either horizontally or vertically.

There will also be a turbocharged version designed for D-segment models and commercial vehicles, capable of putting out 161bhp.

The engines have been designed to run on petrol, synthetic fuels and ethanol or methanol flex-fuel; and are said to be compliant with the upcoming Euro 7 emissions regulations.

Neither has been designed to drive a car’s wheels. Instead, they will run in their most efficient rev range for generating electricity for an EV’s drive battery, balanced against noise, vibration and harshness requirements.

Horse CEO Matias Giannini said: “Range extended EVs [REEVs] are the fastest-growing powertrain category in many global markets. The Horse C15 range extender solution offers [car companies] a straightforward and cost-effective way to tap into this opportunity, and adapt their native BEV platforms into REEVs. We believe demand for REEVs will continue to grow.”

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Volkswagen Amarok dynamic tracking
Volkswagen Amarok
7
Volkswagen Amarok
Mercedes AMG CLE 53 review 2025 001 front cornering
Mercedes-AMG CLE 53
8
Mercedes-AMG CLE 53
Skoda Fabia
Used Skoda Fabia 2014-2021 review
8
Used Skoda Fabia 2014-2021 review
Cupra Ateca lead
Cupra Ateca
6
Cupra Ateca
Porsche Cayenne EV protortype review 2025 001
Porsche Cayenne Electric prototype review
Porsche Cayenne Electric prototype review

View all car reviews

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Staff Writer

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, creating content for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

He is the proud owner of a Mk4 Mazda MX-5 but still feels pangs of guilt over selling his first car, a Fiat Panda 100HP.

used Bentley Bentayga 2015-2020 cars for sale

 Ford S-MAX 2.0T EcoBoost Vignale Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£16,990
54,666miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace 1.5 TSI Life Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£26,015
16,890miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Fiat 500 1.2 Lounge Dualogic Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2016
£8,295
43,250miles
Petrol
Automatic
3
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet 1.5 TSI EVO Active Cabriolet DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2021
£22,090
33,634miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Ford Mondeo 2.0 TDCi ST-Line Powershift Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£8,494
105,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Honda HR-V 1.5 I-VTEC EX CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£15,699
24,500miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Toyota RAV4 2.5 VVT-h Design CVT 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£26,959
28,427miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW 1 Series 3.0 M140i Shadow Edition Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£19,495
63,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mini Countryman 1.6 Cooper D Park Lane Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£8,495
69,632miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all cars
In partnership with
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Volkswagen Amarok dynamic tracking
Volkswagen Amarok
7
Volkswagen Amarok
Mercedes AMG CLE 53 review 2025 001 front cornering
Mercedes-AMG CLE 53
8
Mercedes-AMG CLE 53
Skoda Fabia
Used Skoda Fabia 2014-2021 review
8
Used Skoda Fabia 2014-2021 review
Cupra Ateca lead
Cupra Ateca
6
Cupra Ateca
Porsche Cayenne EV protortype review 2025 001
Porsche Cayenne Electric prototype review
Porsche Cayenne Electric prototype review

View all car reviews