Genesis trialling wireless EV charging to do away with cables

New tech project uses magnetic field to top up car battery and "improve customers’ EV charging experience”
Jim Holder
6 April 2023

Luxury car maker Genesis has begun trials of a conductive charging system to help owners of its EVs do away with having to plug and unplug their vehicles, as well as store the charging cable in the car.

The tests, which will run until June 2023, are being conducted in the premium brand’s home market of Korea. They involve 23 11kW charging pads being installed and used by 22 cars, a mixture of Genesis GV60s and Electrified Genesis GV70s. A typical home charging unit provides 7kW of power.

Described as a project “to seek opportunities to improve customers’ EV charging experience”, the system supplies power via a magnetic field. The car is adapted to direct the driver to line up precisely with the ground-mounted pad to ensure optimal charging.

Related articles

This is the latest in a big push from car makers to make charging easier, faster and more convenient. If Genesis’s trials prove fruitful and it is able to keep the technology for itself and build a Europe-wide network of charging stops,  it would be a big pull for the luxury car firm, in a similar vein to Tesla's exclusive Supercharger network.

Given the trials are using pads and looking to do away with charging cables, it is also viable that the technology could be set up at owners’ homes, for added convenience.

Swappable battery tech is another technology being extensively trialled by car maker Nio, which has already tabled plans to bring a network to the UK and wider Europe. This would see a depleted car battery swapped for a freshly charged one in a process that takes up to five minutes.

