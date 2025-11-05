BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: The future of hybrids is in this tiny 4kg box from Basingstoke
UP NEXT
Help make our archive complete

The future of hybrids is in this tiny 4kg box from Basingstoke

Alletrope reckons its new Lignavolt supercapacitor could double the power output of ordinary family cars...

Jesse Crosse
News
2 mins read
5 November 2025

Supercapacitors, also known as ultracapacitors, have been hovering around the edges of electrification for a long time, but, despite their simplicity, their use in production has been limited, a notable example being the Lamborghini Sián.

Now Basingstoke firm Allotrope Energy says it has developed a new class of supercapacitor that is smaller and lighter with twice the energy density compared with existing devices. Its new Lignavolt supercapacitors can store 4-15Wh/kg compared with the 7-8Wh/kg of today's technology, the firm says. They're also said to be a "fraction" of the cost.

Capacitors are electrical storage devices that appear in almost all electrical products. Like batteries, they store and release electricity, but there are a few major differences. Capacitors consist of two electrodes separated by an insulating layer, and when connected to a voltage, a charge builds up on the two plates. Unlike with a battery, no chemical reaction takes place so capacitors charge and discharge much faster.

The secret behind Allotrope's new electric double-layer capacitors lies in the use of sustainably produced Lignavolt material, which is based on lignin produced from wood pulp, a waste product from the paper industry.

The downside of capacitors is a much lower energy density. Whereas a battery can store large amounts of energy, capacitors give up their charge very quickly when connected to an electrical load (such as a motor or other electrical equipment). Supercapacitors are just that: much larger and more powerful versions of the small components found in consumer electronics.

When Honda launched its FCX FCEV a quarter of a century ago, electrical energy from a combination of its fuel cell system and regenerative braking was stored in supercapacitors. But with the immense resources poured into battery technology for both high-voltage EV and hybrid use as well as 48V mild-hybrid use, batteries have taken centre stage in the electrification of cars.

But as a concept, the benefit of supercapacitors hasn't gone away for use with hybrids where the engine and fuel provide the range, leaving the battery or supercapacitor to store regenerative braking energy for bursts of acceleration.

Allotrope says harvesting 100% of regenerated energy during even moderate braking would require a lithium-ion battery so large that it would be physically impractical and too costly. By contrast, its device could provide 75bhp from a 1kg supercapacitor or 50 times that of an equivalent lithium-ion battery.

The idea is that more of a hybrid powertrain's acceleration could come from the electric motor, allowing the size of the combustion engine to be reduced, cutting emissions and consumption.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Dacia Duster
Dacia Duster
9
Dacia Duster
cupra tavascan rt 2024 front action 22
Cupra Tavascan
6
Cupra Tavascan
BMW 7 Series review 2025 0001
BMW 7 Series
9
BMW 7 Series
alpine a390 a 2025 jh 7
Alpine A390
Alpine A390
Seat Arona 2025 front quarter tracking
Seat Arona
Seat Arona

View all car reviews

Back to top

The bottom line, says Allotrope, is that doubling the output of the average-sized family SUV would require a supercapacitor weighing no more than 4kg.

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

used cars for sale

 Nissan QASHQAI HATCHBACK 1.5 H E-POWER N-Connecta Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£24,387
6,444miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Ford Focus 1.5 TDCi Titanium Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£6,298
77,469miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Vauxhall INSIGNIA 1.5i Turbo GPF SRi Grand Sport Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£9,998
38,108miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Nissan X-Trail 1.6 DCi N-Connecta XTRON Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£12,495
61,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW 2 SERIES 1.5 218i Sport Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2015
£7,995
72,500miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Vauxhall Mokka 1.2 Turbo SRi Nav Premium Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£13,098
39,785miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Toyota Corolla 1.8 VVT-h Excel CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£22,795
5,773miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen Golf 1.4 TSI BlueMotion Tech SE Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2013
£8,195
42,838miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz GLA 2.1 GLA200 CDI AMG Line 7G-DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£8,495
91,676miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all cars
In partnership with

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
LP in Brighton 5 November 2025

Supercapacitors are a great idea, but  surely only when used with a lithium battery. On their own, they could only provide a significant power  boost for a few seconds at most. But with a battery the capacitor would look after this transient boost the battery lacks, while the battery would provide more sustained assistance for example when hill climbing.

To put figures on it, the upper figure quoted suggests that around 50kw of power could be supplied for 1 second per Kg of super capacitor, so great for instantaneous short term boost, but not much use on its own for going up a hill.

Andrew1 5 November 2025
Correct. Besides, the capacitors lose charge due to electrical leakage, so the car will discharge when not in use. Therefore, they're suitable for hybrids where the capacitors can be recharged from energy recuperation.

Latest Reviews

Dacia Duster
Dacia Duster
9
Dacia Duster
cupra tavascan rt 2024 front action 22
Cupra Tavascan
6
Cupra Tavascan
BMW 7 Series review 2025 0001
BMW 7 Series
9
BMW 7 Series
alpine a390 a 2025 jh 7
Alpine A390
Alpine A390
Seat Arona 2025 front quarter tracking
Seat Arona
Seat Arona

View all car reviews