DS design chief vows to ditch touchscreens for future models

The chief designer of French premium brand DS wants to delete all screens from the interior of future cars, because they’re “not very sexy”.

Thierry Métroz said he and the DS team are looking to “revolutionise” the interiors of the brand as the current trend to have a lots of screen is “a little bit stupid”.

“Our target is to delete all the screens in our future interiors”, he said. “The problem with the screen is when you switch off your screen, you’re just left with a rectangular black surface with all the fingerprints. It's not very sexy; it's not very luxury.”

He added: “It's a big trend at the moment to have [a lot of] screens, but I think it's a little bit stupid, because in fact to have not any more dashboard, only a big screen, isn't our philosophy inside DS.”

Métroz said DS is looking at what new technology could replace the now-customary screen, adding that he wants to use something “less intrusive” that adds “more serenity”.

“Of course we need to deliver the information for the driver,” he added. “It's a big challenge.”

Métroz also hinted at what future DS models could look like, as the brand looks to become electric-only from 2024.

Currently, its models are defined by a large front grille, as seen on the recently revealed DS 7, but electric cars don’t need a front air intake.

Métroz said this gave designers “more freedom” with a new part of the car to design.

He pointed to the 2020 DS Aero Sport Lounge concept as what the future is expected to hold for the brand, adding that a big design focus is on lighting up the front-mounted DS badge.