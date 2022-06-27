BACK TO ALL NEWS
DS design chief vows to ditch touchscreens for future models
DS design chief vows to ditch touchscreens for future models

Thierry Métroz says covering dashboards in screens is “a little bit stupid” and vows to "revolutionise" interiors
27 June 2022

The chief designer of French premium brand DS wants to delete all screens from the interior of future cars, because they’re “not very sexy”.

Thierry Métroz said he and the DS team are looking to “revolutionise” the interiors of the brand as the current trend to have a lots of screen is “a little bit stupid”.

“Our target is to delete all the screens in our future interiors”, he said. “The problem with the screen is when you switch off your screen, you’re just left with a rectangular black surface with all the fingerprints. It's not very sexy; it's not very luxury.”

He added: “It's a big trend at the moment to have [a lot of] screens, but I think it's a little bit stupid, because in fact to have not any more dashboard, only a big screen, isn't our philosophy inside DS.”

Métroz said DS is looking at what new technology could replace the now-customary screen, adding that he wants to use something “less intrusive” that adds “more serenity”.

“Of course we need to deliver the information for the driver,” he added. “It's a big challenge.”

Métroz also hinted at what future DS models could look like, as the brand looks to become electric-only from 2024.

Currently, its models are defined by a large front grille, as seen on the recently revealed DS 7, but electric cars don’t need a front air intake.

Métroz said this gave designers “more freedom” with a new part of the car to design.

He pointed to the 2020 DS Aero Sport Lounge concept as what the future is expected to hold for the brand, adding that a big design focus is on lighting up the front-mounted DS badge.

“We have a free surface to imagine a new design,” he said. "It's an opportunity for us to reinforce the front light signature.

"[Currently] we're working only with the headlamps, but now we have the opportunity to design the lights all around the emblem and to create a new light effect on the front end.

“It's a very exciting moment for designers.”

Zeddy 27 June 2022
Bring it on!
Speedraser 27 June 2022

He says the problem with touchscreens is that they're blank when they're off. True. Never mind that when they're on, you have to look at them - INSTEAD OF LOOKING AT THE ROAD - to use them. Brilliant...

streaky 27 June 2022

It does seem strange that the reasons given for ditching screens (the sooner the better) are to do with aesthetics rather than the fact that they are distracting and thus downright dangerous.

