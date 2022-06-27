Updated DS 7 gets range-topping 355bhp plug-in hybrid

The newly updated DS 7 will be launched with three plug-in hybrid powertrains, including a 355bhp range-topper.

The SUV features a new front design, improved technology and a fresh infotainment system over the original model, which was released in 2017.

The subtle restyling brings sharper lines and a front grille that shows off the French firm’s future design philosophy. New, slimmer LED lights are also added at the front and the rear.

New for 2022 is the range-topping E-Tense 4x4 360 variant, which has a 197bhp petrol engine coupled with a pair of EV motors: one with 108bhp on the front axle and one with 110bhp to drive the rear.

The same set-up as offered in sibling brand Peugeot’s 508 PSE sports saloon, this will get the 7 Crossback from 0-62mph in just 5.6sec.

DS will also continue to offer its SUV in E-Tense 225 guise, with a 177bhp petrol engine and a 108bhp electric motor, while a Peugeot-built BlueHDi 130 diesel engine will also be available.

DS has produced a new 14.4 kWh battery for the PHEVs, giving 50 miles of electric-only driving.

Charging takes about two hours from a 7.4kW charger.

The range-topping E-Tense 4x4 360 also gets special tuning from DS’s performance division to “optimise its energy management”.

Inside, the 12.0in infotainment touchscreen now powered by DS’s new customisable Iris System, as seen in the new DS 4 hatchback.

DS product director Agnès Tesson Faget said: “The new DS 7 embodies our vision of the art of travel French style.