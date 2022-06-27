BACK TO ALL NEWS
Updated DS 7 gets range-topping 355bhp plug-in hybrid
McMurtry to launch road-legal version of Speirling fan car

Updated DS 7 gets range-topping 355bhp plug-in hybrid

Plush large SUV gets a fresh look, new PHEV powertrains and improved interior technology
27 June 2022

The newly updated DS 7 will be launched with three plug-in hybrid powertrains, including a 355bhp range-topper.

The SUV features a new front design, improved technology and a fresh infotainment system over the original model, which was released in 2017.

The subtle restyling brings sharper lines and a front grille that shows off the French firm’s future design philosophy. New, slimmer LED lights are also added at the front and the rear. 

Related articles

New for 2022 is the range-topping E-Tense 4x4 360 variant, which has a 197bhp petrol engine coupled with a pair of EV motors: one with 108bhp on the front axle and one with 110bhp to drive the rear.

The same set-up as offered in sibling brand Peugeot’s 508 PSE sports saloon, this will get the 7 Crossback from 0-62mph in just 5.6sec. 

DS will also continue to offer its SUV in E-Tense 225 guise, with a 177bhp petrol engine and a 108bhp electric motor, while a Peugeot-built BlueHDi 130 diesel engine will also be available.

DS has produced a new 14.4 kWh battery for the PHEVs, giving 50 miles of electric-only driving.

Charging takes about two hours from a 7.4kW charger.

The range-topping E-Tense 4x4 360 also gets special tuning from DS’s performance division to “optimise its energy management”.

Inside, the 12.0in infotainment touchscreen now powered by DS’s new customisable Iris System, as seen in the new DS 4 hatchback.

DS product director Agnès Tesson Faget said: “The new DS 7 embodies our vision of the art of travel French style.

“Beyond the basics of the segment, we're introducing some truly differentiating attributes, specifically to our interiors and the choice of our materials, and our purely automotive expertise with a chassis that’s as safe as it is light and power units that are highly powerful and efficient. 

“This combination brings to life the comfort and dynamism demanded by DS Automobiles.”

The current DS 7 Crossback PHEV is priced from £43,050, and the new model is expected to bring a slight premium. DS hasn't yet revealed when the model will go on sale.

When it's launched, a limited edition La Première variant of the E-Tense 4x4 360 will be offered, with gloss-black detailing and a black-and-grey interior.

Andrew1 27 June 2022
It looks better than the original, but not as good as the DS4.
xxxx 27 June 2022

That is one hideous front end update, The only Way is DS it appears. Or maybe  they're trying to make BMW designers feel better.

