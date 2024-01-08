BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: BT converts kerbside signal cabinet into EV charger
UP NEXT
Renault looks to reshape image in UK ahead of 5 launch

BT converts kerbside signal cabinet into EV charger

Some 60,000 redundant phone and broadband-cable cabinets could bolster public EV charging infrastructure
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
8 January 2024

A new pilot scheme from the BT Group has begun work to convert streetside signal boxes into electric car chargers.

Run by subsidiary Etc, the programme will soon install its first charger at a cabinet in East Lothian, Scotland.

The first phase of the pilot scheme, which will comprise a small (but unconfirmed) number of converted boxes, will be used to help BT understand how to scale an EV charging business.

Related articles

It believes that it could convert around 60,000 of its 90,000 cabinets across the UK into chargers.

This would bring a significant improvement in the abundance of public chargers. According to charger-mapping service Zap-Map, there were 53,029 public chargers across the UK at the end of November 2023.

Of those, 42,941 provided charging rates of between 3kW and 22kW – typical of kerbside chargers, such as those integrated into lamp-posts.

Etc senior product manager Vishal Kaduthodil explained: “The cabinets currently provide broadband to each individual household, but they’re using old technology. They’re gonna be decommissioned as we progress full fibre [broadband] across the country.

“As they’re already connected to a power source, this reduces the need to establish a new power connection, increasing deployment speed.

"We retrofit a device to split the existing power, allowing us to continue using the existing broadband whilst now also supporting a new charge point.”

Once an area has been upgraded to fibreoptic connectivity and surplus broadband cabling is removed, the cabinets could host multiple charge connectors.

That the signal cabinets are already connected to the electrical grid is a significant advantage, compared with building a bespoke charger.

Charger operators have repeatedly raised concerns about the slow pace of getting new devices connected to the grid.

Gridserve boss Toddington Harper told Autocar last April that “almost every issue of speed of implementation is down to the speed of grid connections”.

He added that grid connections could often delay the activation of a charger by “months or more”.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial Assistant, Autocar

Charlie plays a key role in setting the news agenda for the automotive industry, having joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication, What Car?. He's previously contributed to The Intercooler, and placed second in Hagerty’s 2019 Young Writer competition with a MG Metro 6R4 feature

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Volvo V40
Used Volvo V40 2012-2019 review
7
Used Volvo V40 2012-2019 review
audi q8 dakar review 2023 01 tracking front
Audi Q8 e-tron edition Dakar
Audi Q8 e-tron edition Dakar
Toyota Auris
Used Toyota Auris 2012-2018 review
6
Used Toyota Auris 2012-2018 review
maserqati levante v8 ultima review 01 tracking front
Maserati Levante
6
Maserati Levante
rolls royce sprectre review 2023 01 tracking front
Rolls-Royce Spectre
9
Rolls-Royce Spectre

View all car reviews

Back to top

Before he joined the automotive media, Charlie studied History at the University of Winchester, where he specialised in the impact of more accessible mobility on 20th Century Europe. 

He is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, and hopes to one day add a lightweight sports car like a Caterham Seven or a Lotus Elise S1 to his collection.

used cars for sale

Dacia Duster 1.0 TCe Comfort Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£14,495
5,888miles
Bi Fuel
Manual
5
Volkswagen UP 1.0 Move Up! Euro 5 5dr
2014
£5,975
47,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Vauxhall Corsa-e 50kWh Griffin Auto 5dr (7.4Kw Charger)
2021
£13,990
18,000miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Citroen C4 Cactus 1.2 PureTech GPF Feel Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£8,787
51,640miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Mini Countryman 2.0 Cooper SD Auto Euro 5 5dr
2015
£10,995
41,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus Auto 4dr
2021
£22,995
60,000miles
Electric
Automatic
4
BMW 5 SERIES 2.0 520d M Sport Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2018
£18,088
78,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
Mercedes-Benz C-CLASS 2.0 C200 AMG Line Cabriolet Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2017
£14,663
109,545miles
Petrol
Manual
2
Volkswagen GOLF 1.5 ETSI MHEV Life DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£17,485
36,168miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powered By

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Volvo V40
Used Volvo V40 2012-2019 review
7
Used Volvo V40 2012-2019 review
audi q8 dakar review 2023 01 tracking front
Audi Q8 e-tron edition Dakar
Audi Q8 e-tron edition Dakar
Toyota Auris
Used Toyota Auris 2012-2018 review
6
Used Toyota Auris 2012-2018 review
maserqati levante v8 ultima review 01 tracking front
Maserati Levante
6
Maserati Levante
rolls royce sprectre review 2023 01 tracking front
Rolls-Royce Spectre
9
Rolls-Royce Spectre

View all car reviews