BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Apple CarPlay to get major usability and customisation update
UP NEXT
Aston Martin Valkyrie LM revealed as Le Mans racer you can buy

Apple CarPlay to get major usability and customisation update

Changes will be made as part of the iOS 26 software update for iPhones, which will arrive this autumn

Will Rimell Autocar
News
1 min read
10 June 2025

Apple CarPlay is to receive a major update aimed at increasing usability and introducing more customisation options.

Arriving as part of the new iOS 26 software package for iPhones (previewed on Monday night and due in the autumn), the main focus has been to keep key information, like maps, more visible. 

As part of this, incoming phone call notifications will no longer take up the whole infotainment display or cover mapping directions, instead being displayed in a more compact view. 

Related articles

Incoming messages will be made less distracting, said Apple, popping up as a small notifications at the bottom of the screen. Users will now also be able to respond to them with emoji 'Tapbacks' and pin contacts.

Apple has also given CarPlay a new design, mirroring the more curved-edges look of the upcoming iOS 26 system.

What’s more, the update brings widget customisation (meaning the home screen can be designed by the user) and Live Activities (such as flight tracking) so that “users can stay in the loop without losing focus on the road”.

The changes will also apply to the next-generation CarPlay Ultra software package.

First to be used by Aston Martin, this runs across a car's instrument display as well as its infotainment display, bringing additional customisation options while also being able to control various in-car functions.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

01 Toyota bZ4X AWD RT 2023 lead
Toyota bZ4X
7
Toyota bZ4X
01 Toyota bZ4X AWD RT 2023 lead
Toyota bZ4X
7
Toyota bZ4X
Q6Sportback15
Audi Q6 E-tron
7
Audi Q6 E-tron
Audi A5 E Hybrid 2025 Review front tracking 24
Audi A5
7
Audi A5
Omoda 9 2025 Review front tracking 4
Omoda 9
Omoda 9

View all car reviews

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Will Rimell

Will Rimell Autocar
Title: News editor

Will is Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

used cars for sale

 Kia SPORTAGE 1.6 CRDi MHEV 3 DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£18,500
20,650miles
Diesel Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Kia SPORTAGE 1.6 CRDi MHEV 2 DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£18,000
16,119miles
Diesel Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Ford FOCUS 1.5 TDCi Titanium X Powershift Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£10,400
45,053miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Tesla Model 3 (Dual Motor) Long Range Auto 4WDE 4dr
2021
£20,349
40,000miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Dacia DUSTER 1.3 TCe Prestige Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£10,500
50,550miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Suzuki Vitara 1.4 Boosterjet MHEV SZ4 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£12,990
30,000miles
Petrol Hybrid
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW 3 SERIES 2.0 320d SE Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2016
£10,400
63,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW 2 SERIES ACTIVE TOURER 2.0 218d M Sport Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£10,000
56,900miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi A5 2.0 TFSI 40 Black Edition S Tronic Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2019
£18,900
38,815miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all cars
In partnership with
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

01 Toyota bZ4X AWD RT 2023 lead
Toyota bZ4X
7
Toyota bZ4X
01 Toyota bZ4X AWD RT 2023 lead
Toyota bZ4X
7
Toyota bZ4X
Q6Sportback15
Audi Q6 E-tron
7
Audi Q6 E-tron
Audi A5 E Hybrid 2025 Review front tracking 24
Audi A5
7
Audi A5
Omoda 9 2025 Review front tracking 4
Omoda 9
Omoda 9

View all car reviews