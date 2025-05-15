BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Aston Martin is first to bring new Apple CarPlay Ultra infotainment
UP NEXT
Renault and Stellantis bosses team up to 'fight for future of small cars'

Aston Martin is first to bring new Apple CarPlay Ultra infotainment

CarPlay now runs across two screens and can control various in-car functions in latest Aston Martin models

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
15 May 2025

Aston Martin has become the first manufacturer to offer the second generation of Apple's in-car smartphone mirroring system.

Apple CarPlay Ultra dramatically expands the amount of screen space that the Apple interface can occupy, entering the car's instrument display as well as its infotainment screen.

This means users can display maps or media alongside the rev counter and speedometer. They will also be able to select one of various designs for the instruments, as well as personalised colours, backgrounds and screen layouts.

Related articles

Additionally, functions such as the climate and audio controls are now accessible via the CarPlay interface and can be adjusted using Apple's Siri voice assistant.

“Building on our in-house state-of-the-art infotainment system, CarPlay Ultra will provide additional functionality and personalisation opportunities which place Aston Martin at the forefront of infotainment in the sector,“ said CEO Adrian Hallmark.

The new system will first be rolled out in the US and Canada, then the UK and Europe within the next 12 months.

CarPlay Ultra will be included as standard in the DB12, Vantage, Vanquish and DBX 707 from the 2025 model year, plus the new DBX S.

Owners of existing cars with Aston Martin's latest-generation infotainment system (introduced with the launch of the DB12) will be offered a free software update at official dealerships.

CarPlay was launched in 2014 and first featured in the Ferrari FF, with the California T following shortly thereafter.

Aston Martin’s current technology boss, Roberto Fedeli, held the same role at Ferrari at that time.

By 2016, CarPlay had become an optional extra on many mainstream cars, such as the Mercedes-Benz A-Class, Peugeot 208 and Volkswagen Golf, and today it's rare to see it omitted from the standard kit list on any new car.

Notable exceptions include the Tesla Model 3Tesla Model Y and Leapmotor models.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Mazda MX5 LT Murray 2024 ME 14
Mazda MX-5
9
Mazda MX-5
vw tayron 001
Volkswagen Tayron
8
Volkswagen Tayron
Bentley Batur front lead
Bentley Batur
Bentley Batur
volvo ex30 review 2024 01 front cornering 1
Volvo EX30
6
Volvo EX30
01 Kia Niro HEV FD 2022 Front track
Kia Niro
7
Kia Niro

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
aston martin db12 review 2023 01 cornering front

Aston Martin DB12 Coupe and Volante

Replacement for the DB11 grand tourer packs a 671bhp V8 and has the Bentley Continental GT and Ferrari Roma in its sights

Read our review

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Staff Writer

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, creating content for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

He is the proud owner of a Mk4 Mazda MX-5 but still feels pangs of guilt over selling his first car, a Fiat Panda 100HP.

used Aston Martin DB12 cars for sale

 Aston Martin DB12 4.0 V8 Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2024
£174,900
345miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Aston Martin DB12 4.0 V8 Volante Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2024
£192,950
375miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Aston Martin DB12 4.0 V8 Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2024
£169,950
491miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Aston Martin DB12 4.0 V8 Volante Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2024
£196,990
500miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Aston Martin DB12 4.0 V8 Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2024
£159,990
510miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Aston Martin DB12 4.0 V8 Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2024
£167,950
783miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Aston Martin Db12 4.0 V8 Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2025
£189,990
784miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Aston Martin DB12 4.0 V8 Volante Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2024
£193,950
1,001miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Aston Martin Db12 4.0 V8 Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2025
£164,990
1,097miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 41 cars
In partnership with

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 15 May 2025

All I want is the essential stuff for driving, i want clear visible dials or digital ,im not bothered about what colour dash stuff,and if your driving som like an Aston your not really interested in how the dash looks like when your doing 100mph+.

Latest Reviews

Mazda MX5 LT Murray 2024 ME 14
Mazda MX-5
9
Mazda MX-5
vw tayron 001
Volkswagen Tayron
8
Volkswagen Tayron
Bentley Batur front lead
Bentley Batur
Bentley Batur
volvo ex30 review 2024 01 front cornering 1
Volvo EX30
6
Volvo EX30
01 Kia Niro HEV FD 2022 Front track
Kia Niro
7
Kia Niro

View all car reviews