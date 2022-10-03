BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Ahead of the curve: How BMW is reshaping battery tech
UP NEXT
Geely acquires 7.6% stake in Aston Martin

Ahead of the curve: How BMW is reshaping battery tech

BMW's attention to sustainability make it a force to be reckoned with
Autocar
News
3 mins read
3 October 2022

Will battery technology be the end game for sustainable cars or will it eventually be overtaken by other alternatives?

Either way, the vast quantity of research done to date points to the fact that battery storage is the most efficient way of using electricity on the move simply, because it doesn’t involve converting it from one energy carrier to another (like hydrogen, for example).

BMW added to the stream of announcements in September, with news of a switch in battery cell design and a ramping up of manufacturing capacity. It opened the Battery Cell Competence Centre in Munich in 2019 and over the years has built up a network of 300 partners, ranging from companies to universities. For its sixth generation of battery, it’s changing both the format and the chemistry, improving volumetric energy density (how much energy is crammed into a given space) by 20% and charging speed and range by 30%.

Related articles

The change in format is from prismatic (rectangular-shaped) cells to cylindrical cells, in two different lengths but both 46mm in diameter. The new cells contain more nickel and less cobalt on the cathode (positive electrode) than before and more silicon in the anode (negative electrode). More silicon suggests faster charging, and since the batteries will all form part of 800V drivetrain systems, it’s perhaps not surprising that the new class of battery will do that, with the 10-80% charging time reduced by 30%.

As well as the usual improvements in capacity and performance, the cells should lead to more sustainable batteries and include recycled raw materials. Suppliers will include recycled cobalt, lithium and nickel in the cells and make them using only renewable energy. The aim is to reduce the carbon footprint of the cell manufacturing process by as much as 60%. Given the controversy surrounding materials used in lithium ion batteries, the ultimate aim is to use fully recyclable cells.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

alpina b4 gran coupe 01 front tracking
Alpina B4 Gran Coupe 2022 UK first drive
Alpina B4 Gran Coupe 2022 UK first drive
MG5 front
MG 5 EV Long Range 2022 first drive
MG 5 EV Long Range 2022 first drive
bentley bentayga ewb 01 front tracking
Bentley Bentayga EWB 2022 first drive
Bentley Bentayga EWB 2022 first drive
lr discovery D300 01 front tracking
Land Rover Discovery D300 Metropolitan Edition first drive
Land Rover Discovery D300 Metropolitan Edition first drive
bmw 3 series 01 front tracking
BMW 3 Series M340i xDrive 2022 review
BMW 3 Series M340i xDrive 2022 review

View all latest drives

Back to top

For now, BMW will only allow the use of lithium and cobalt taken from certified mines and has promised a no-secrets approach to the extraction methods used in the production of its batteries.

The good news for sceptics is that there’s a commercial benefit in doing that from an energy security point of view – so there’s plenty of incentive. Further gains in cost effectiveness lie in the fact that the cells are easier and quicker to make. Developing a certified network of sources should avoid supplies drying up due to geographical or political reasons.

This latest generation of batteries can also be produced using lithium iron phosphate (lithium ferrophosphate or LFP), getting rid of the cobalt and nickel content altogether. LFP is commonly used for leisure batteries (think camper vans and off-grid domestic solar systems). Advantages are high charge and discharge efficiency, safety, long life and not being adverse to deep cycling. Beyond that, we should see a BMW demo vehicle sporting a development-level solid-state battery before 2025, with series production expected by 2030.

Falken's tyre de force 

A new winter tyre from Falken sports some novel approaches to tread design, with a hybrid tread pattern timed at coping with both heavy rain and freezing weather. The Eurowinter HS02 Pro features a cunning asymmetrical tread design that can disperse 101 litres of water per second and has an inner side of the tread capable of giving good grip in slush and snow.

Used cars for sale

 Vauxhall Astra 1.4i 16v Club 5dr
2009
£2,489
45,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Ford Focus 1.6 Style 5dr
2009
£2,099
92,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Nissan Qashqai 2.0 DCi N-tec 4WD 5dr
2009
£2,500
137,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Astra 1.6i 16v Club 5dr
2009
£2,500
43,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Volkswagen Polo 1.2 E 3dr
2005
£2,500
18,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Fiat 500 1.4 Lounge Euro 4 3dr
2009
£3,295
60,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Mercedes-Benz C Class 4.0 C63 V8 BiTurbo AMG S Edition 1 SpdS MCT Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2015
£36,990
40,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View details
Ford Focus 1.6 Zetec 5dr
2009
£2,299
94,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Nissan Micra 1.2 16v Acenta 5dr
2008
£2,390
56,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

alpina b4 gran coupe 01 front tracking
Alpina B4 Gran Coupe 2022 UK first drive
Alpina B4 Gran Coupe 2022 UK first drive
MG5 front
MG 5 EV Long Range 2022 first drive
MG 5 EV Long Range 2022 first drive
bentley bentayga ewb 01 front tracking
Bentley Bentayga EWB 2022 first drive
Bentley Bentayga EWB 2022 first drive
lr discovery D300 01 front tracking
Land Rover Discovery D300 Metropolitan Edition first drive
Land Rover Discovery D300 Metropolitan Edition first drive
bmw 3 series 01 front tracking
BMW 3 Series M340i xDrive 2022 review
BMW 3 Series M340i xDrive 2022 review

View all latest drives