New Coventry EV battery factory planned to open in 2025
New Coventry EV battery factory planned to open in 2025

Firms behind proposals say facility could boost regional economy by £434 million and create 6000 jobs
Joe Holding
News
3 mins read
21 October 2021

Plans for a new EV battery 'gigafactory' in Coventry are advancing at pace, with the organisations behind the scheme pledging it will be in operation in 2025. 

Coventry City Council and Coventry Airport continue to pursue investment opportunities with "battery manufacturers from around the globe", with a view to raising some £2.5bn for the plant's construction over the next four years. Ultimately, they say, it will cover more than 500,000 square metres and have an annual capacity of 60GWh. It has not been confirmed how close the project is to reaching its fundraising goal.

A planning application for the facility, situated at Coventry Airport, was submitted in July, with the result set to be decided by Warwick District Council and Coventry City Council later this year. 

The plan was submitted by a newly formed joint venture partnership between Coventry City Council and Coventry Airport, which claim the proposals would add £434 million in gross value to the regional economy. 

The proposal also claims that 6000 new jobs will be created, with tens of thousands added to the supply chain, and that the factory will be powered by 100% green energy, including solar and wind power.

The applicants say too that Coventry Airport is an ideal location for an EV battery factory, because it's adjacent to the UK Battery Industrialisation Centre, which is the UK’s largest battery research centre. 

“It's mission critical that the West Midlands secures a gigafactory, both for the future of our region’s automotive industry and the huge economic and job benefits it would bring, as well as the future of our planet,” said West Midlands mayor Andy Street.

“The West Midlands is already home to the country’s biggest car manufacturer, Europe’s largest research centre of its kind, the UK’s only battery industrialisation centre and a world-leading supply chain. A gigafactory therefore is the natural next step for the UK’s automotive heartland, and I will not rest until we have secured one." 

The proposed factory has also been backed by local MPs, Warwick District Council, Warwickshire County Council, the West Midlands Combined Authority and the Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership.

The Coventry site, if it reaches fruition as planned, will be one of three operational battery factories in the UK in 2025: Nissan will expand its EV battery production facilities in Sunderland, while start-up company Britishvolt plans to open its own gigafactory in Blyth, Northumberland, in 2023.

A third of all cars produced in the UK come from the West Midlands, around Coventry, by companies including Aston Martin, BMW and Jaguar Land Rover.

The UK government plans to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030, and with car makers increasingly switching to EVs to reduce emissions, the need for an EV battery factory in this country is growing rapidly. 

The government has also faced increasing pressure to support the development of EV battery production, following reports from the Confederation of British Industry and the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders that called for progress before the UK potentially falls behind European competitors. 

“Coventry has emerged as a world-leader in battery technology,” said Coventry City Council leader George Duggins. “The city is home to the UK Battery Industrialisation Centre [and] world-leading research institutions, and it’s clear to me that Coventry is the right location.

“Coventry Airport sits at the heart of this powerful automotive research cluster and is the obvious location for a UK gigafactory. Our joint-venture partnership is unique in the UK, and it creates a strong platform to attract investment and deliver more than 4000 new jobs, support our automotive sector and secure our competitive advantage.”

The Apprentice 21 October 2021
I welcome the development in the Midlands. If they can get it working by 2025 great! as hybrids like the new Qashqai will be around until at least 2035, increasingly so as diesels die out and still need a battery. I am sure Nissan and Toyota in the UK would apreciate a local supplier. As these companies and of course JLR move more into electrification the plant could come into its own ramping up into bigger EV demand.
Andrew1 21 October 2021
"Coventry City Council and Coventry Airport continue to pursue investment opportunities with "battery manufacturers from around the globe""

Maybe they need to increase the taxpayer contribution? The days investors were attracted to the UK without the government chipping in hundreds of millions are gone.

xxxx 16 July 2021

You mean like Lithium, lots of it. Cobalt, Tesla have found a way round that as some of their batteries don't use it.  Hope doesn't come into it, planning does. Besides we're look a bit stupid without trying these alternatives.

