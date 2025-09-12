The slew of Chinese cars being launched in the UK seems to be never-ending, but they’re usually electric crossovers, not diesel-engined pick-up trucks like Great Wall Motor’s new Poer 300 (pronounced ‘power’) here.

It has been on sale since 2022 in Australia and New Zealand, where it’s known as the Cannon. While the Poer name is an odd choice for the UK, at least GWM didn’t call it Wingle, which appears on one of its other pick-ups in China.

The Poer 300 expands GWM’s UK model range to three, following the Ora 03 electric hatchback (formerly known as the Ora Funky Cat) and Haval Jolion Pro hybrid crossover.

It’s the first pick-up to be sold here by GWM since the Steed (2013-2016), which was cheap and practical but also terrible to drive.