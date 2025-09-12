GWM Poer 300 review

China's latest pick-up majors on diesel power and value - is it any good?

The slew of Chinese cars being launched in the UK seems to be never-ending, but they’re usually electric crossovers, not diesel-engined pick-up trucks like Great Wall Motor’s new Poer 300 (pronounced ‘power’) here.

It has been on sale since 2022 in Australia and New Zealand, where it’s known as the Cannon. While the Poer name is an odd choice for the UK, at least GWM didn’t call it Wingle, which appears on one of its other pick-ups in China.

The Poer 300 expands GWM’s UK model range to three, following the Ora 03 electric hatchback (formerly known as the Ora Funky Cat) and Haval Jolion Pro hybrid crossover.

It’s the first pick-up to be sold here by GWM since the Steed (2013-2016), which was cheap and practical but also terrible to drive.

DESIGN & STYLING

Poer 300 rear

Things are much better in the Poer 300. Solely available with a double-cab body, its mechanical make-up is fairly conventional.

Power comes from a 2.4-litre four-cylinder turbo diesel engine that produces 181bhp and 354lb ft of torque and is managed by a nine-speed automatic gearbox.

All the usual off-road equipment is standard: switchable four-wheel drive, a low-range gearbox and a rear locking differential.

Generally, the standard equipment list is impressive; this is not a Steed. Wireless phone charging, keyless entry, a 12.3in touchscreen infotainment system, automatic headlights, climate control and parking sensors are all available from the outset.

Unlike many of its rivals, the Poer 300 also offers an integrated step up to the load bed, which drops down from just above the rear number plate and makes loading the truck easier. Cargo capacity here is rated at over a tonne.

Comfort features, including heated and ventilated front seats, ambient lighting and real leather seat upholstery are available on the mid-range Ultra and top-of-the-line Vanta specifications.

INTERIOR

Poer 300 interior front

Inside, the Poer 300 appears quite impressive. Material quality is good, with a mixture of so - touch materials on the dashboard, armrests and steering wheel, yet it also feels well screwed together and looks built to last.

Every Poer 300 gets a 12.3in touchscreen and a digital instrument display, both of which are clear and easy to navigate.

Wireless smartphone mirroring is another plus and GWM has included USB-A and USB-C charging ports in both the front and rear.

Importantly for those using the Poer 300 as a working vehicle, buttons are plentiful and easily accessible to adjust the climate control, change drive modes or activate utility features.

The centre console is also home to switches that operate up to three 12V sockets, allowing power to be supplied to external devices.

Space is generally plentiful, and it’s unlikely that passengers will be short on leg room, which is substantial. However, headroom in the second row could be an issue for those taller than 6 – especially over rougher terrain.

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

Poer 300 from a distance

While things inside are good, when it comes to driving on the road, the Poer 300 isn’t quite capable of matching the best of its rivals for refinement or performance.

GWM’s diesel engine gets the job done, but it’s nothing special. It will get you from 0-62mph in 11sec, which is competitive for the class, but you have to work it quite hard.

And despite all that torque, setting off from a standstill is hampered by a slushy torque converter.

On the move, the nine-speed ’box is also very slow to shift up or down, and you can be waiting a long time for kickdown or gear changes requested with the manual paddle shifters.

The six-speed automatic in the KGM Musso is smoother in day-to-day driving situations.

RIDE & HANDLING

Poer 300 cornering

The open road also exposes the Poer 300’s unimpressive ride comfort. It feels particularly unsettled by undulations and cracks at low speeds, and this fidgeting continues on quicker B-roads.

It does eventually rein itself in at motorway speeds, but it’s no match for the Ford Ranger and constant jiggling about on longer journeys could prove tiresome.

The Poer 300 is easy to place, though, and although the steering is light, it inspires enough confidence. It isn’t quite car-like in terms of dynamics, but it is competent.

GWM’s ADAS functions, including lane keeping assistance and speed limit warning, aren’t the most aggressive on the market and can be switched off quickly with the touch of a steering wheel button.

Towing and off-road notes

A pick-up needs to be able to tow, and our short tests showed that the Poer 300 has potential to be a highly capable workhorse.

Towing capacity is 3500kg (the same as the Ranger, Musso and Maxus T60 Max), and our test tow, which involved shifting a large car trailer with a Haval Jolion Pro slapped on top of it (at a total weight of around three tonnes) was an effortless pull across soaking wet fields.

We also took the Poer 300 off-road onto a course typical of many green lanes in the UK, navigating sharp gradients, trenches, mud and puddles.

It made light work of most challenges, thanks to its low gearing, locking differential and decent clearance figures: it has an approach angle of 27deg, a departure angle of 25deg and 230mm of ground clearance – 17mm more than the Musso.

It did struggle for traction on the wettest, muddiest sections of the course, but its performance here should be more than adequate for use on farm fields and tracks.

MPG & RUNNING COSTS

Poer 300 front

Value is where GWM is hoping the Poer 300 will appeal over its rivals. Prices start from £31,495 (excluding VAT), which almost matches the Musso and is cheaper than the T60 Max.

It’s also just a few hundred pounds more than the cheapest Ranger (which is a very stripped-out single-cab truck with a manual gearbox).

The Poer 300 is certainly better equipped as standard. The top-spec Vanta is around £5000 more, adding black exterior trim and some comfort features, but we would stick with the entry-level or midrange Ultra for the best value.

GWM says the Poer 300 is one of the most frugal diesel pick-ups on sale, with a WLTP rating of 32.7mpg. Our test route was too short to verify these claims, but on our hour-long test route, we averaged 27.4mpg.

Warranties look good too, with a five-year, 125,000-mile manufacturer guarantee equal to that offered with the Isuzu D-Max.

VERDICT

Poer 300 parked

Overall, the Poer 300 is a capable option, albeit one that feels quite old-fashioned and truck-like next to the much more refined Ranger.

That might be forgivable for the price, though. It is good value, which is vitally important to small business owners and farmers.