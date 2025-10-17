The Junkyard Gems of All American Classics, Vancouver, Washington

When we visited All American Classics of Vancouver, Washington, a few years ago, the yard had just downsized.

We were told that this was a necessary move in order to cope with ever-increasing property taxes. It made the tough decision to sell off half its land, crushing 1200 classic cars in the process.

However, the yard owner put a huge amount of thought into what to lose, and what it’s left with is more than 1000 extremely desirable vehicles from the 1930s to the 2000s. We hope you enjoy looking at this collection of classics as much as we did taking the pictures:

OLDSMOBILE CUTLASS - 1960

Despite downsizing, the yard was still purchasing vehicles at a rate of two per day. While some get quickly sold on as projects, the majority get bought as parts vehicles, meaning they may sit in the yard for decades to come. Seeing as space was at a premium, when new residents enter, older ones have to leave. And that’s exactly what was happening to this 1960 Oldsmobile Cutlass, which was about to be fed to Bertha the crusher. The guy behind the wheel of the forklift explained that it was badly corroded, and had few salvageable parts left. “We can’t keep it here as a prop for the next photographer who turns up I’m afraid,” he said.

CHEVROLET CAMARO - 1983

The yard had more than 120 Chevrolet Camaro parts cars in stock, ranging in age from 1967 to 2017. Amongst them was this 1982 example, which had been a resident for six years. The yard allows customers to pull their own parts, but during our visit, staff told us that they catch plenty of people stealing from them, attempting to smuggle parts out under coats.

FORD FAIRLANE 500 SKYLINER - 1959

This 1959 Fairlane 500 Skyliner, complete with Hide-Away Hardtop retractable roof, had been a resident of All American Classics since 2010. The Skyliner was only the second mass-produced car with a retractable hardtop, the first being the 1938 Peugeot 402 Eclipse Decapotable. Incredibly, the yard has two of the 13,000 Skyliners that were built that year.

BUICK - 1939

All American Classics always has a wonderful selection of project cars on offer, which during our visit included this beautiful 1939 Buick. We were told that it was offered to the yard by the grandson of the original owner, who had dry stored it since 1962. The original plan was for the grandson to restore it, but after fitting a new set of whitewall tyres, decided he’d bitten off more than he could chew. The yard was called, a deal done, and presumably a new owner has since been found.