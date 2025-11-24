All the great cars coming next year and beyond

We’ve already had some interesting new cars revealed in 2025, but 2026 is also looking very good for new cars.

These are the cars we reckon are the ones to look out for, illustrated by our spy shots and artist impressions of how they may look:

Audi RS 6

The previous version of the Audi RS 6 was only available as an estate, but the new model will come as a saloon too. Our spy pictures reveal its typical RS air intakes at the front, new RS-design wheels, sporty brakes, wide wheel arches, a taut chassis and, of course, those signature oval tailpipes. We expect a hybrid, as this is the only way to get powerful cars to evade enormous sales taxes in many markets today as these sharply reduce CO2 outputs. We expect the car in 2026.

Bentley EV

Bentley recently revealed the first details of its first electric car, confirming it will be able to gain 100 miles of range in just 6.5 minutes – a rate that will make it one of the fastest-charging EVs on the market when it arrives in 2027.

It means that the new EV – what Bentley calls a "luxury urban SUV" – could offer charging speeds of up to 350kW.

BMW iX3 M

BMW will soon launch a fully electric M version of the recently unveiled iX3. The BMW iX3 M has now been spotted in detail, revealing not only performance brakes but also air vents on the bonnet (still camouflaged). The front also has a large air intake and looks sportier than the regular model, while the rear bumper features the new M design. We expect the car in 2026 or 2027.

BMW iX4

The third-generation BMW X4 is coming soon as a coupé-roofed version of the new iX3 EV, set to offer a range of more than 500 miles per charge. Prototypes of the new SUV have been spotted testing for the first time ahead of its unveiling, expected to take place early in 2026.

It will be the first X4 to offer an electric powertrain, the model having only offered petrol and diesel options since it was first launched in 2014.

Mercedes-AMG GLA EV

AMG has starting testing of the fully electric AMG GLA EQ very early on. Theses first spy shots reveal the sporty version with large wheels a slightly modified front lip in the AMG version. We expect this car to arrive in early 2027.

Mercedes GLB EQ