What's up at Ford; car insurance; 'the Havana Effect'
What's up at Ford; car insurance; 'the Havana Effect'

This week Matt Prior and Steve Cropley talk future Fords, keeping cars for longer, and insurance

Autocar
News
1 min read
20 August 2025

This latest episode of My Week In Cars finds Steve Cropley and Matt Prior discussing future European Fords and Mercedes' boss's belief that drivers may keep their cars for much longer. They also talk car insurance, old Toyotas, aerodynamics, and much more besides, including your correspondence.

You can make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast by subscribing wherever you get your podcasts. And if you'd be wiling to rate and review the Pod, we'd appreciate it more than you know, too.

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

