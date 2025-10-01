BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Sprinting in a Renault, restomod MGBs and BYD's Dolphin Surf
UP NEXT
New Audi electric hatchback breaks cover with A2 influence

Sprinting in a Renault, restomod MGBs and BYD's Dolphin Surf

This week Steve Cropley drives a Renault 5 in a sprint, Prior drives an MGB restomod and the pair talk BYD

Autocar
News
1 min read
1 October 2025

The latest episode of My Week In Cars finds Steve Cropley driving a Renault 5 at the Watergate Bay sprint and Matt Prior drives an MGB restomodded by the excellent people of Frontline.

Plus, Cropley has a VW T-Roc on loan and the pair talk about their experience with the BYD Dolphin Surf. There's correspondence from an American in Ireland and some pigeons are nesting in Prior's garden!

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon Podcasts or via your preferred podcast platform. And if you subscribe, rate and review the pod, we'd really appreciate that too.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Aston Martin DBX review 2025 001
Aston Martin DBX S
Aston Martin DBX S
Corvette E RAY review 2025 001
Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray
8
Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray
Corvette Z06 review 2025 001
Chevrolet Corvette Z06
8
Chevrolet Corvette Z06
Tesla Model Y review 2025 5001 front cornering
Tesla Model Y
8
Tesla Model Y
Audi Q3 TFSI progressivred SG47241
Audi Q3
Audi Q3

View all car reviews

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

used cars for sale

 Hyundai IONIQ 5 73kWh Ultimate Auto AWD 5dr
2022
£21,993
35,582miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW 3 Series 2.0 328i M Sport Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2014
£7,995
81,653miles
Petrol
Manual
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Skoda KODIAQ 2.0 TDI SportLine DSG 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr (7 Seat)
2024
£38,790
7,500miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Skoda KAMIQ 1.5 TSI ACT SE L Edition DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2025
£23,490
350miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Skoda KAROQ 1.5 TSI ACT SE L DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£19,990
36,862miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Skoda ENYAQ 82kWh 85 Edition Auto 5dr (DC135kW)
2024
£27,750
9,660miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Skoda KAROQ 1.5 TSI ACT SportLine Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£23,450
18,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Skoda SUPERB 2.0 TDI SE L Executive DSG Auto 6Spd Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£11,850
75,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Skoda OCTAVIA 1.5 TSI E-TEC MHEV SE L DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£21,275
10,542miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all cars
In partnership with
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Aston Martin DBX review 2025 001
Aston Martin DBX S
Aston Martin DBX S
Corvette E RAY review 2025 001
Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray
8
Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray
Corvette Z06 review 2025 001
Chevrolet Corvette Z06
8
Chevrolet Corvette Z06
Tesla Model Y review 2025 5001 front cornering
Tesla Model Y
8
Tesla Model Y
Audi Q3 TFSI progressivred SG47241
Audi Q3
Audi Q3

View all car reviews