Sprinting in a Renault, restomod MGBs and BYD's Dolphin Surf

The latest episode of My Week In Cars finds Steve Cropley driving a Renault 5 at the Watergate Bay sprint and Matt Prior drives an MGB restomodded by the excellent people of Frontline.

Plus, Cropley has a VW T-Roc on loan and the pair talk about their experience with the BYD Dolphin Surf. There's correspondence from an American in Ireland and some pigeons are nesting in Prior's garden!

