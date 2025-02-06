Here we’re focusing our attention on neither of those cars but the unassuming 2.5. Don’t be misled by the prosaic name. Screw any suspense: here is one of the sweetest, most neatly conceived restomods we’ve driven in the past year, or any year, which goes some way to taking the sting out of an asking price close to £150,000 and a waiting list that runs to two years.

The basis of the 2.5 is standard Frontline fare. You can supply your own old MGB for conversion, although Frontline prefers to use a fresh shell from British Motor Heritage, which owns the tooling from MG’s old Abingdon factory.

Sales director Conner Matthews explains when we show up to collect our test car that people often have a good donor car, but even if you acid-bathe and shot-blast the best, there are areas you still can’t quite get to.

He also mentions the fact that the MGB has a unique, inbuilt advantage as a restomod subject, stemming from its conception. “Remember that in 1962, the car was first developed as a roadster, not a GT that they cut the roof off, so it was already a very strong chassis,” he says.

“What let it down was the fact that all of the adjoining panels weren’t seam-welded. So we seam-weld them to FIA specification and that strengthens the entire body.” As such, a Frontline MGB needs no additional bracing (beneficial for weight-saving), although the comprehensively revised rear suspension does aid stiffness.

So that Frontline’s conversions identify as true restorations, not Q-plated kit cars, the live rear axle remains. But it’s markedly adapted, now using a six-link set-up to stop the axle wandering independently of the body. There’s also a Quaife differential, strengthened half-shafts and new bearings and seals.