Owning an Aston, the steam fair, Superveloce and mudguards

The latest episode of My Week In Cars finds Steve Cropley and Matt Prior talking about owning Aston Martins (Cropley hasn't, but wonders if he should). Peter Grimsdale's new book Superveloce, how safe it is to run old cars without mudguards, steam fairs, and much more besides, including your correspondence.

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Podcasts or via your preferred podcast platform. And if you subscribe, rate and review the pod, we'd really appreciate that too.