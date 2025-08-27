BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Owning an Aston, the steam fair, Superveloce and mudguards
Wild new Volkswagen Golf R to use Audi five-cylinder engine

Owning an Aston, the steam fair, Superveloce and mudguards

This week Prior and Cropley talk steam fairs, owning an Aston Martin, the new book Superveloce, and old-car mudguards

27 August 2025

The latest episode of My Week In Cars finds Steve Cropley and Matt Prior talking about owning Aston Martins (Cropley hasn't, but wonders if he should). Peter Grimsdale's new book Superveloce, how safe it is to run old cars without mudguards, steam fairs, and much more besides, including your correspondence.

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon Podcasts or via your preferred podcast platform. And if you subscribe, rate and review the pod, we'd really appreciate that too.

Advertisement

