My Week In Cars: Christmas special with Richard Hammond

27 December 2023

Episode 68 of the Autocar podcast My Week In Cars finds our resident car hacks Steve Cropley and Matt Prior visiting Richard Hammond's car restoration workshop, The Smallest Cog, to talk all things cars and bikes with one of motoring's most famous trio.

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon Podcasts or via your preferred podcast platform. And if you subscribe and rate and review the pod, we'd really appreciate that too.

Join the debate

1
catnip 27 December 2023

Richard Hammond is a disgrace.

When he did Top Gear with his bezzie mate Clarkson, the attitude and disrespect they showed towards older cars just to make themselves "look good" was appalling. Now he's all over TV doing classic car restorations. He's getting the money but he hasn't got any principles.

