My Week In Cars: Christmas special with Richard Hammond

Audi A4 DIESEL SALOON 2.0 TDI 35 S Line S Tronic Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2021
£23,982
29,300miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
Skoda KAROQ 1.6 TDI SE Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£13,995
35,617miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Fiat Panda 1.2 Pop Euro 5 5dr
2013
£3,995
50,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
BMW 3 SERIES 2.0 320d ED EfficientDynamics Auto Euro 5 (s/s) 4dr
2012
£6,400
104,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
Audi Q3 1.5 TFSI CoD 35 S Line S Tronic Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£26,999
16,446miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Vauxhall CORSA 1.2 Turbo Elite Nav Premium Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£12,499
17,611miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Land Rover RANGE ROVER EVOQUE DIESEL HATCHBACK 2.0 TD4 HSE Dynamic Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£18,721
54,588miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Nissan QASHQAI 1.5 DCi Acenta Premium DCT Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£15,999
5,769miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Toyota AYGO 1.0 VVT-i X-play X-shift Euro 6 5dr (Safety Sense)
2021
£13,495
5,945miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
