My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep. 87)

Aston Martin Bulldog driven, the RAD index, Stellantis on killing the UK car industry
Autocar
News
1 min read
8 May 2024

Episode 87 of the Autocar podcast My Week In Cars finds our resident car hacks Matt Prior and Steve Cropley talking about Stellantis chief Carlos Tavares's withering attack on UK automotive policy, young-timer classic car prices, driving an Aston Martin Bulldog, the British Motor Museum on the move and more besides, including your correspondence. 

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon Podcasts or via your preferred podcast platform. And if you subscribe, rate and review the pod, we'd really appreciate that too.

Advertisement

