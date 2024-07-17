BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep. 97)
UP NEXT
Ferrari boss sets ambitious brief for 2025 debut EV

My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep. 97)

Steve and Matt talk the new Ford Capri, Dacia's sub-£15,000 Spring EV, and Steve's insurance woes
Autocar
News
1 min read
17 July 2024

Episode 97 of the Autocar podcast My Week finds Matt Prior and Steve Cropley talking about what's in a name, as Ford announces the new Capri EV, while Prior tests Britain's cheapest electric car, the sub-£15,000 Dacia Spring, and the pair talk 4x4s to Ukraine, vehicle-to-load batteries, Cropley's insurance woes and more besides, including your correspondence.

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon Podcasts or via your preferred podcast platform. And if you subscribe, rate and review the pod, we'd really appreciate that too.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Nissan Juke Hybrid front corner
Nissan Juke
7
Nissan Juke
Skoda Scala front three quarter
Skoda Scala
8
Skoda Scala
Ford Kuga hydrid S line 2024 front three quarter
Ford Kuga
6
Ford Kuga
1 Porsche 911 S:T 2024 tracking front
Porsche 911 S/T
10
Porsche 911 S/T
Audi A3 Sportback frontcorner1
Audi A3 Sportback
7
Audi A3 Sportback

View all car reviews

used cars for sale

Mini HATCH COOPER 2.0 Cooper S Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2018
£12,750
32,500miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Volkswagen ID.5 Pro 77kWh Style Auto 5dr
2023
£31,990
8,830miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Skoda Karoq 1.5 TSI ACT SE L DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£19,517
30,500miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Vauxhall ASTRA 1.6 CDTi BlueInjection Elite Nav Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£8,994
36,394miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Peugeot 5008 1.2 PureTech GT Line Premium EAT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£23,990
20,484miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Peugeot 208 1.2 PureTech Tech Edition Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£10,346
17,103miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Volkswagen Golf 2.0 TSI GTI Performance DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£21,995
44,849miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Fiat 500 1.2 Lounge Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2014
£5,000
53,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Seat Arona 1.0 TSI XCELLENCE Lux DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£16,780
12,525miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powered By
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Nissan Juke Hybrid front corner
Nissan Juke
7
Nissan Juke
Skoda Scala front three quarter
Skoda Scala
8
Skoda Scala
Ford Kuga hydrid S line 2024 front three quarter
Ford Kuga
6
Ford Kuga
1 Porsche 911 S:T 2024 tracking front
Porsche 911 S/T
10
Porsche 911 S/T
Audi A3 Sportback frontcorner1
Audi A3 Sportback
7
Audi A3 Sportback

View all car reviews