My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep. 97)

Episode 97 of the Autocar podcast My Week finds Matt Prior and Steve Cropley talking about what's in a name, as Ford announces the new Capri EV, while Prior tests Britain's cheapest electric car, the sub-£15,000 Dacia Spring, and the pair talk 4x4s to Ukraine, vehicle-to-load batteries, Cropley's insurance woes and more besides, including your correspondence.

